TREBAS INSTITUTE TORONTO EXTENDS INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP WITH NUMBER 9 AUDIO GROUP

Trebas Institute Toronto is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Number 9 Audio Group, a renowned recording studio in Toronto, providing students with the opportunity to hone their technical and creative skills using industry standard facilities.

As part of this partnership, Number 9 Audio Group will provide recording resources, including space, equipment and recording engineers, for students in Trebas’ Audio Engineering program. Delivering a blend of theoretical learning and practical experience is an integral element within the Trebas curriculum and students will benefit considerably from the hands-on experience working with musicians, bands and sound engineers.

The partnership has also led to the launch of the ‘Number 9 Trebas Graduate Award’ which will be presented at Trebas’ graduation ceremony. The award recipient will receive a formal internship at the Number 9 studio or free studio time, among other benefits.

Number 9 Audio Group has been providing professional audio services since 1981 and is renowned for recording with high-profile clients including Rush, Amanda Marshall, K-os, Van Morrison and The Rolling Stones.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Slimani, Vice-President of Operations at Trebas Institute, said: “We are delighted to be working with Number 9 Audio Group. Students are at the heart of all we do, and we strive to provide them with the highest quality of training and skills. I am excited for the benefits that this partnership will bring for our students and look forward to supporting them on their individual learning journeys and equipping them with valuable hands-on experience.”

George Rondina, Managing Director at Number 9 Audio Group, added: “Trebas Institute and Number 9 Sound Studios have become a great team that will instruct the many great recording engineers of the future”.

Established in 1979, Trebas Institute has campuses in both Montreal and Toronto. Trebas has had over 3,000 graduates from over 40 countries. The college is also one of the principal subsidiaries of Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher education institutions united by a passion for delivering accessible, industry-relevant credentials.

For more information, visit https://www.trebas.com/.

About Trebas Institute

Trebas Institute offers programs in music, film, business, technology and program management. Their goal is to provide education that gives students a competitive edge in their chosen industry, while constantly updating offerings to keep pace with the changing marketplace.

The campus boasts state-of-the-art equipment for sound and video production, and classes taught by expert instructors with industry experience. All of this prepares students to leave their mark in their chosen field.

Many of Trebas’ alumni have gone on to win major awards and work for leading industry names, like Virgin and Universal Music Group.

About Number 9 Audio Group

Number 9 Audio Group has been providing professional audio services since 1981. Our Toronto recording studio is renowned for music recording with high-profile clients and post-production. We also have complementary departments in pro audio rentals as well as CD duplication graphic design, video production and audio/video transfers.

We also offer what we believe are the area’s best recording courses. A quarter-century of industry experience has allowed us to hone our craft and develop versatile methods to professionally and adequately serve anyone who walks through our doors.

Our main recording studio is comprised of two large, isolated spaces. One is more useful as a ‘general purpose’ space and has three isolation booths inside, while the other was custom-built for our beautiful nine-foot grand piano. If all you need is a quick edit and you don’t require a full-scale recording studio, our production suite will fit the bill without running it up.

