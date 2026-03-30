Wales’ outstanding tutors celebrated at prestigious Senedd awards ceremony

The vital contribution made by tutors to Higher and Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults was recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony held at the Senedd, Cardiff.

Six tutors from across Wales were honoured for their outstanding work as they enjoyed their moment in the spotlight at the Inspire! Tutor Awards 2026 ceremony.

Tutors are honoured for their work across Higher Education, Further Education, workplace settings, Community Education and Welsh for Adults.

John Griffiths, Labour MS for Newport East, who sponsored the Senedd event, also received an award for his outstanding contribution to lifelong learning.

He is due to retire as an MS on May 7, having served the Senedd since its formation in 1999, including in ministerial roles and chairs the Cross Party Group on Further Education and Skills.

He praised tutors for helping learners to develop the skills they need to secure high quality jobs to support the Welsh economy and community cohesion.

“Wales aspires to be a nation of lifelong learning and it’s wonderful tutors, learners and institutions that make that possible,” he said. “These awards are so important in recognising all the quality, value and achievement.”

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with Welsh Government, the awards recognise outstanding tutors who go above and beyond to empower adult learners, transform lives and strengthen communities.

The award winners included Work Welsh tutor Ruth Lloyd from Llanwrtyd Wells who works for Learn Welsh Glamorgan, run by the University of South Wales on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

She teaches in the workplace from Entry to Advanced level, using skills gained as a primary and secondary school teacher earlier in her career.

Two winners are from Gower College Swansea. Connie Henry is an Essential Skills Wales Practitioner and Digital Peer Mentor who supports learners and educators around the world to understand and apply digital innovation in ways that work for them.

Higher and Further Education Tutor and Mentor Rabya Kadhim pioneered the development and implementation of Electrical & Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering programmes to meet evolving industry needs, after consulting widely with learners, employers, university partners and awarding bodies.

Tutor and mentor Sarah Cocchiara-Devine, who leads the Further Education Programme at Media Academy Cymru in Cardiff, is transforming lives and widening access to lifelong learning across Wales. She teaches Creative Media subjects to 120 adult learners a year, some of whom have experienced significant barriers to education.

Two tutors were highly commended – Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Policing at Wrexham University, Dr Joanne Prescott and Adult Community Learning mathematics lecturer, Christopher Roberts from Bridgend College.

Higher education became Joanne’s pathway back into employment and gave her hope following lifesaving double lung transplant surgery in 2011. She has dedicated her career to ensuring that learners can access the same transformative education opportunities that have changed her life.

Christopher consistently drives innovation to transform the way he delivers classes to meet community needs and demands. Developing partnerships with Bryntirion, Porthcawl and Pencoed Secondary Schools, he runs Maths for Parents’ classes which benefit not only individuals but also their families and communities.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells congratulated all the winners and highly commended. “It’s important that we recognise the amazing tutors working across tertiary education who are making difference every day,” she said.

“I have heard from many adult learners who have told me that returning to learning has improved their lives. We know that when one person learns, the benefits extend throughout families and entire communities in ways that are truly life changing.”

Michelle Matheron, director for Wales at Learning and Work Institute, congratulated all the award winners and thanked Mr Griffiths for his longstanding support as an adult education champion.

Nearly 100 nominations were received for this year’s awards, demonstrating the “breadth, depth and reach of skills, commitment and professionalism in the sector”, she said.

“Lifelong learning wherever it takes place is essential to Wales achieving its social and economic ambitions,” she added. “It changes lives, enhances communities and grows the economy to say nothing of the wider health and social benefits it brings. Fundamental to that are our tutors.”

The awards are supported by Colegau Cymru, Adult Learning Partnership Wales, Universities Wales, National Training Federation Wales and the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Learning and Work Institute