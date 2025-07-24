Why business leaders must step up for Wales’ young people

As employers we often talk about the skills gap, about young people entering the workforce unprepared, and about the challenges of recruitment and retention. But the real question is: what are we doing to change that?

Here in Wales, the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee is a much-needed commitment to our 16–24-year-olds, ensuring young adults have access to support, education, training and employment. But its success depends largely on us – the businesses of Wales.

At ACT, we’re calling on businesses to step up and join our Employer Pledge a commitment to support Jobs Growth Wales + learners, aged 16 to 19, through work placements or early career opportunities. It’s a simple but powerful action that can shape a young person’s future and strengthen your business at the same time.

This isn’t just about doing the right thing, it’s about doing something proactive for your organisation’s output. Our experience working with thousands of employers across Wales has shown that young people bring energy, fresh thinking, and long-term potential to the workplace. They ask questions, offer new perspectives, and often challenge us when we’re set in our ways.

Crucially, through ACT’s Employer Pledge, there’s no cost to you for taking on a learner. We cover the learner’s allowance while you benefit from a motivated individual eager to learn and contribute. What’s more, our dedicated team supports you every step of the way to ensure the process is seamless for both parties.

Of course, there’s also a moral imperative here. For many young people, especially those who are often overlooked for opportunities or who haven’t thrived in traditional education, a placement can be life changing. It offers a foot in the door, a boost to their confidence, and a glimpse of what their future could be in a sector they’re passionate about. As employers, we have the ability – and I would say, the responsibility – to create those opportunities.

Captiva Spa in Caerphilly is one business who has committed to supporting young people. They’ve taken on learners who have not only become valuable team members during their placements but have gone on to become long-term employees and even managers. Likewise, Cardiff-based finance company Ramsay & White have welcomed two Jobs Growth Wales+ learners as permanent staff after watching them flourish on placement. These are not one-off success stories, they’re examples of what happens when businesses invest in potential.

Supporting the Young Person’s Guarantee through ACT’s Employer Pledge isn’t about ticking a box. It’s about changing lives through building a talent pipeline, supporting the local community, and shaping the kind of workforce we all want to see – skilled, engaged, and future-proof.

To those still on the fence, I say don’t underestimate what a young person can bring to your team. Yes, they might need guidance but with the right mentoring they often surprise us with their initiative, drive, and ideas.

At ACT, our purpose is ‘improving lives through learning’ but we can’t do it alone. We need businesses across Wales to get behind the pledge and help support our future workforce to thrive.

Find out more about the Employer Pledge and how your business can get involved.