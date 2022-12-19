Wood Green Young Voices scoop award for Rising Green Youth Hub success

Young people in Haringey have shown their incredible talent once again after helping the Rising Green Youth Hub win the Best Social Value Project accolade at this year’s Thornton Education Trust (TET) Inspire Future Generations Awards.

Having been co-designed and co-produced by a group of young people known as the Wood Green Young Voices, Rising Green was hailed as an “exemplar project” at the awards ceremony, with the youth hub going further than just ‘involving young people’ by putting them “at the very centre of the brief, purpose, process and delivery.”

Local young people were “empowered to create a completely bespoke space addressing their specific needs,” gaining valuable co-design, collaboration and communication skills in the process too.

The Wood Green Young Voices were instrumental in every single phase of the project, ultimately resulting in the creation of a youth hub that reflects their diverse agenda and ambitions.

The Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, said:

“This is fantastic news and I’m delighted for the Wood Green Young Voices that all their efforts and engagement with the Rising Green Youth Hub project has rightly been recognised and rewarded with this award.

“Since becoming Leader of Haringey Council, I’ve put our provision for children and young people at the heart of this administration and this is a proud moment for everyone who has worked so hard to see the Rising Green Youth Hub come to fruition and flourish thereafter.

“There is no questioning the talent of our young people here in Haringey and I have no doubts that they will continue to make the Rising Green Youth Hub one of the best provisions in this borough.”

Our congratulations and sincere thanks also go out to our partners involved in this project, including architects Freehaus, JA Projects, Diamond Build and photographer Ben Blossom.

