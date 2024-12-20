City of Liverpool College hosts annual ‘Open House’ wellbeing event for homeless community before Christmas

The City of Liverpool College hosted its annual ‘Open House’ wellbeing event in partnership with Crisis Liverpool and Merseyside Refugee Support on Wednesday 18thDecember.

The event, now in its ninth year, took place at the College’s Learning Exchange Centre in Roscoe Street and involved students supporting the local homeless community by putting into practice the skills they have learnt.

Students from the hairdressing, barbering, complementary therapies, cabin crew, health and social care, catering and music courses were on hand to cook and serve a free Christmas lunch, offer haircuts and treatments and provide live entertainment.

All guests were given essential winter items, such as hats, scarves and gloves donated by the College’s staff, students and partners.

Elaine Bowker, Principal and Chief Executive of The City of Liverpool College, said: “Now more than ever, our society needs to see more compassionate approaches to helping the most vulnerable in our communities.

“This important event is testament to the kindness and generosity of our College community coming together to support those less fortunate, especially during the festive season.

“We hope the event will inspire others to take action and contribute to ending homelessness in our city.”

Figures from Crisis Skylight Merseyside indicate that between April 2023 and March 2024, 1,594 households approached Liverpool council for homelessness assistance and were deemed eligible for support and that as of 30 June 2024, 979 households in Liverpool were trapped in temporary accommodation. These included 966 children.

Research into Crisis’ services across the country found that the Merseyside Skylight has seen a 39% year-on-year increase in people accessing support.

Sharron McGuinness, director of Crisis Skylight Merseyside, said: “Christmas can be an especially challenging time for people who experience homelessness, and the students have done an amazing job of bringing joy to those who need it the most.”

Karen Locke, Housing Team Leader at Liverpool City Council, said: “I can only applaud the City of Liverpool College for the way in which they’ve created an event which provides such a treat for some of the most vulnerable people in our city at this time of year. It was very moving to witness the effort and care that went into the day and hopefully the experience will give all those involved a semblance of specialness that everyone deserves to feel.

“Liverpool City Council is committed to ending homelessness as reflected in the vision for our new Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy, and we’re working with Government and all our partner agencies to find the solutions we need.”

The City of Liverpool College encourages the public and local businesses to join in their mission to support the homeless during this and future festive seasons.