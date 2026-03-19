easyJet donate hundreds of crew iPads through Digital Poverty Alliance to boost learning and development of students

easyJet is set to donate hundreds of crew iPads to students in need following findings that one in five children are digitally excluded in the UK.

To help address this disparity, easyJet is working with the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) in a new nationwide partnership that aims to bridge the digital divide, starting with a donation of around 500 iPads to schools in some of the UK’s most deprived areas via the DPA’s trusted network.

easyJet has also signed the charity’s Charter for Digital Inclusion, underscoring its long‑term commitment to helping students access the technology and digital skills they need to enhance their learning and boost future employment opportunities.

According to the DPA, at least one in five children are digitally excluded in the UK, meaning they lack access to the technology they need to thrive. And with the rise of artificial intelligence and related skills such as data analytics, cybersecurity and coding becoming increasingly important stepping stones to opportunity, tackling this disparity is more important than ever.

New research commissioned by easyJet further underscores the extent of the issue, with more than three-quarters (77%) of parents polled agreeing that a lack of access to technology limits children’s learning opportunities, and with 93% believing that access to technology enhances a child’s ability to learn.

Further to this, nearly half (46%) admit to worrying about not being able to provide enough access to technology to support their children’s education.

Looking at common barriers, 41% cited the cost of devices as holding them back purchasing the tech their children need. The research also showed that 62% believe schools should be providing more than they currently offer.

To help fight tech inequalities, easyJet has chosen to work with the Digital Poverty Alliance, an independent charity launched in 2021 with a mission to end digital poverty by 2030. The initiative will focus on regions close to its major UK bases, including Luton, Gatwick and Newcastle – some of the areas where digital poverty is most rife.

Opal Perry, Chief Technology Officer at easyJet, said:

“The UK is facing a growing digital divide. With one in five children still living in digital poverty and the number of 16–24‑year‑olds not in education, employment or training approaching one million, we risk leaving an entire generation behind.

“If there aren’t interventions to equip young people with the technology they need to thrive, these inequalities will only deepen.

“It’s essential therefore that we close this gap and this is why we are working with the Digital Poverty Alliance and signing their Charter for Digital Inclusion so we can continue to play our part in ensuring more people have the opportunity to participate in an increasingly digital society.”

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, said:

“Educational success is now closely related to digital access – with children and young people who are lack a device regularly struggling to complete homework, coursework and other school assignments. It is often assumed that every child is digitally included, but even creating essays and documents on phones is incredibly difficult, and our research has shown that over four fifths of parents believe their child’s educational engagement increases when they have a digital device suitable for learning.

“easyJet’s commitment to provide hundreds of iPads will have a huge impact on children and their families, and we are so grateful for their work to make this happen.”