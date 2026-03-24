More than 22,000 devices donated as part of the IT Reuse for Good Charter with the Digital Poverty Alliance

More than 22,000 devices have been donated to digitally excluded people across the UK as part of the IT Reuse for Good Charter with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) and other partners.

The Charter, launched last year, promotes a reuse first to tech, calling on public and private sector organisations to refurbish and redistribute old and unused devices to people who need them most.

1.5 million people in the UK lack access to a basic laptop, tablet or smartphone, restricting their ability to access essential digital services across healthcare, education and banking.

Research from Deloitte and the Digital Poverty Alliance paints a more severe picture, with up to 19 million people in the UK currently experiencing some sort of digital poverty, from not being able to access an electronic device, insufficient digital skills or a lack of internet connectivity.

Earlier this week, the Government announced 42 official signatories of the Charter, each committing to donate devices to those unable to access the benefits of being online.

In their announcement, DSIT confirmed that over 80 digital inclusion programmes in communities across the UK are benefitting from £11.9 million in government funding off the back of the Digital Inclusion Action Plan, launched last year, combing work from charities, government and industry.

Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, said: “With millions across the UK unable to access the essential digital services that so many take for granted, formalised government-backed initiatives are essential to ensure people aren’t left behind in the digital age. The IT Reuse of Good Charter is a practical build on the National Digital Inclusion Action Plan, reusing old and unused devices and putting them into the hands of those who need them most.”

“Our Tech4 initiatives and work with partners such as Atos to donate employee devices has had a significant impact on communities across the UK. Being without a device or reliable connectivity means being locked out of healthcare, employment, education and everyday life.”

“22,000 devices donated across the Charter signatories is a strong milestone, but with millions still going without, the need for collective action is still high.”

The Digital Poverty Alliance oversee several programmes to connect old and unused devices from organisations to underserved groups within local communities. For example, the DPA is working with Atos on an Employee Device Donation Programme across their offices in Glasgow, Birmingham and London to call employees to donate laptops, tablets and phones.