Report Advocates for Enhanced Accessibility in Professional Exams

Eintech has released a comprehensive report, “Building a Business Case for Better Accessibility in Professional Exams,” highlighting the transformative potential of digital examinations in promoting inclusivity and equity for all candidates. This comprehensive report explores how digital exams can dismantle systemic barriers and create a more accessible testing environment.

The report has been developed to explore the systemic challenges faced by candidates with disabilities and propose actionable recommendations for fostering inclusivity in professional exams.

Key Insights:

Addressing Systemic Barriers:

The report underscores the challenges faced by candidates with disabilities in traditional exam settings. It reveals that 78% of respondents had to initiate their own process for obtaining adjustments, stressing the need for proactive support.

Despite legal mandates such as the Equality Act 2010, which obliges examination bodies to make reasonable adjustments, barriers like ableism and inadequate accommodations persist.

Benefits of Digital Exams:

Digital exams offer the flexibility to provide tailored accommodations, such as enlarged text, coloured backgrounds, and assistive technologies, enhancing accessibility for candidates with both visible and invisible disabilities.

Remote examination options reduce the need for physical exam centres, enabling candidates to take exams in familiar environments with their necessary assistive devices.

Proactive Measures for Inclusion:

The report highlights best practices for creating truly inclusive examination environments, grounded in empathy and proactive planning. This includes implementing early seating arrangements for neurodivergent candidates, allowing them to settle into the environment and reduce potential sensory overload before other participants arrive. It also recommends the widespread adoption of remote and online examination options, which can be transformative in removing physical access barriers for those with mobility challenges, chronic illnesses, or geographical constraints. These approaches not only improve access but also support candidates in feeling calm, prepared, and respected from the outset.

In addition, the report underscores the importance of fostering continuous, two-way communication with candidates throughout the exam process. Rather than relying solely on formal declarations or last-minute adjustments, awarding bodies and assessment providers are encouraged to develop mechanisms for early and ongoing dialogue. This ensures that individual access needs can be properly identified, understood, and met in a timely and personalised way. Creating these feedback loops can significantly enhance the overall assessment experience, fostering trust and ensuring that all candidates feel seen, heard, and supported.

Ben Brady, Head of Marketing at Eintech, stated:

“This report sheds important light on the critical role accessibility must play in shaping the future of professional exams. For too long, candidates with additional needs have faced unnecessary barriers that impact their ability to perform at their best. Digital exams represent more than just a technological shift – they offer a powerful opportunity to redesign assessment experiences that are fair, inclusive, and built around the diverse needs of all learners. By enabling built-in accommodations and removing some of the physical and procedural limitations of traditional exams, digital platforms can help level the playing field. At Rogo, we believe accessibility should never be an afterthought. We are proud to support awarding bodies, institutions and professional organisations in their journey toward more equitable assessment practices that truly reflect the potential of every individual.”