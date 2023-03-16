TechnologyOne supports universities in their Net Zero ambitions

TechnologyOne’s global operations have become carbon neutral to help its higher education customers in the UK meet their Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) obligations.

The new Climate Active certification incorporates the company’s operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia.

The certification will help TechnologyOne customers, which include major universities in the United Kingdom deliver on their ESG strategies and meet stakeholder and community expectations.

John Latham, Vice-Chancellor at Coventry University, said:

“Sustainable development and social responsibility are central to many universities’ corporate strategies. Partnering with carbon neutral partners is key to addressing indirect sources of emissions as universities transition to a zero-carbon approach.”

TechnologyOne CEO Ed Chung said Australia’s largest enterprise software company was committed to supporting customers as they transitioned to a Net Zero future.

“Sustainability and taking care of the environment is bigger than just us as a company, but we can all do our part to help,” Mr Chung said.

“From a long-term financial and environmental perspective, sustainability is a growing consideration for our customers around the world. We have long recognised the importance of embedding sustainable practices into our business for our and our customers’ long-term success.

“We became carbon neutral in Australia in 2020, helping our customers further drive down their emissions. We are now offsetting emissions globally – as our business expands so too should our sustainability practices.

“We know that cloud-based technology, including SaaS, offers an innovative solution to reducing carbon reductions of the global economy, and we are committed to working with our customers in the UK, from leading higher education institutions to local government entities, to help them deliver on their climate strategies.

“From speaking to our customers, we know that ESG obligations are high on the agenda, particularly in today’s skills shortage, to attract and retain the best talent, sustainability needs to be on the agenda.

The new global certification is the next step in an ambitious plan for the Enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider TechnologyOne. In 2020, TechnologyOne’s Australian operations, where it is headquartered, became one of the first companies within the Australian technology sector to achieve Climate Carbon Neutral certification.

“TechnologyOne will continue to roll out initiatives to reduce our carbon emissions to the lowest amount possible in our operations, as well as to assess our suppliers against environmental commitments and progress,” Mr Chung said.

The company has been on a path to reduce its emissions by promoting remote software implementations, reducing air and land travel, working with landlords to implement recycling opportunities and establishing a remote working policy which reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from commuting to and from work.

The technology powerhouse invests in certified carbon offset credits to counteract the emissions that remain. For every tonne of carbon attributable to TechnologyOne, a tonne of carbon credits is purchased by the company and retired.

The carbon offset credits are sourced globally, from projects related to wind power and hydro-electric initiatives in India that aim to develop enough power to replace existing coal-fired power plants.

For more information, download TechnologyOne’s latest Sustainability report.

