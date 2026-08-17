A Journey of Determination, Education and Achievement

Ascentis learner Mohammed Hassan completed his Access to Higher Education Diploma in Business Management with The Growth Company before progressing to study Business Management at the University of Bolton. Here, Mohammed shares his inspiring journey from arriving in the UK as a refugee to achieving his university degree and the determination and resilience that helped him along the way.

When I arrived in the UK as a refugee, I knew that I wanted to continue my education and, ultimately, achieve a university degree. Although starting again in a new country came with challenges, I was determined to build a better future for myself and work towards the goals I had always believed were possible.

My first step was to improve my English and other essential qualifications. I completed ESOL and Functional Skills qualifications while working and volunteering, including studying English and Maths. I was already balancing a busy life, but I knew that education would open doors to opportunities in the future.

At first, I considered going back to study GCSEs. However, I soon realised that taking this route would mean a long journey before I could progress to university. That was when I discovered the Access to Higher Education Diploma. It offered me a more direct route into higher education and, importantly, gave me the opportunity to move forward without putting my university ambitions on hold for several more years.

I decided to study an Access to Higher Education Diploma in Business Management with The Growth Company. It was a decision that would change the direction of my life.

Discovering a passion for Business Management

Starting the Access to HE course was an exciting new chapter. I enjoyed the whole journey, particularly learning new information about business and developing my understanding of a subject that I was becoming increasingly interested in.

One of the things I enjoyed most was the classroom experience. The discussions and debates gave me the chance to hear different perspectives and learn from the other students around me. It was not simply about learning from textbooks or completing assignments; it was about sharing ideas, listening to different opinions and developing my confidence.

I also had incredible support from my tutors, Billy, Gemma and Heather. Their encouragement and guidance throughout the course meant a great deal to me and I will always be grateful for the support they gave me. They helped me to develop not only academically, but also personally, giving me greater confidence in my own abilities.

However, studying was not always easy.

Finding the strength to keep going

One of the biggest challenges I faced during my Access to HE course was balancing my education with working full-time. I was working to support myself and my family while also keeping up with my academic studies. There were times when managing everything felt difficult. However, I learned that challenges are a part of life and overcoming them is what makes the journey worthwhile.

The experience taught me how important it is to manage my time, remain committed and continue moving forward even when things become difficult. Every challenge I overcame made me stronger and gave me greater confidence in my ability to achieve what I had set out to do.

The Access to HE course also helped me adapt to a new education system. Coming from a different educational background, I was still learning about the UK education system and understanding what was expected of me as a student. Academic assignments were particularly new to me. The way I was expected to structure and complete assignments was very different from anything I had experienced before. Learning these skills became an important part of my development and gave me the foundations I needed for university. I even learned how to use PowerPoint for the first time, which helped me become more confident with technology and presentations. By the end of the course, I had developed not only the academic skills I needed, but also the confidence to take the next step.

Taking the next step to university

After successfully completing my Access to Higher Education Diploma, I progressed to the University of Bolton, where I studied Business Management. University brought a new set of challenges and opportunities, but the Access to HE course had prepared me well. The academic skills I had developed gave me a strong foundation, while the confidence I had gained helped me believe that I belonged in higher education. My journey to university had already required determination, but completing my degree while balancing family life was perhaps one of my greatest achievements.

The moment I am most proud of came when I completed my degree while holding my 10-month-old baby boy. Being a parent while studying was not always easy. There were many demands to balance, but I continued to work hard and refused to give up. When I finally completed my degree, holding my son in my arms, it was an incredibly emotional and proud moment. That moment represented so much more than simply graduating. It reminded me of how far I had travelled since arriving in the UK. I had started my journey determined to continue my education, overcome the barriers in front of me and create a better future. Standing there with my son, I could see just how much I had achieved.

It showed me that determination and perseverance can take you a long way, even when the journey is difficult.

Looking towards the future

Today, I am self-employed while also looking for new job opportunities where I can develop my skills and build on the knowledge I gained through my Business Management degree. But I do not see my education as finished. In the future, I would like to continue my studies by completing a Master’s degree. I want to keep learning, developing myself and building new opportunities for my career and my family.

Looking back, choosing to study an Access to Higher Education Diploma was one of the most important decisions I have made. It gave me a route into university when I thought reaching that goal might take many more years. More importantly, it gave me the confidence to believe that my circumstances did not have to determine my future.

There is always a way forward

For anyone considering an Access to Higher Education Diploma, my advice is simple: never give up on your education or your dreams.

There is always a way forward as long as you are breathing. Even when the journey seems difficult, it is important to keep looking at the bigger picture and remember why you started. There will always be challenges, but there are also people who are willing to help and support you if you ask. My tutors were an important part of my journey, and their support showed me how much of a difference having the right people around you can make. My own experience has taught me that your circumstances do not have to define your future. Where you start is not necessarily where you will end up.

With determination, courage and the right support, you can create new opportunities and achieve things you may once have thought were impossible. For me, the journey from arriving in the UK as a refugee, to completing my Access to Higher Education Diploma, progressing to university and finally graduating while holding my baby son, has shown me exactly what is possible when you refuse to give up.

And my journey is not over yet.