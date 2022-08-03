Barton Peveril Students Win World International Dance Championships

England Team at the IDF World Dance Championships.

Four Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students have won gold in the IDF World Dance Championships, which took place in Pula, Croatia in June 2022.

The international competition sees dancers from around the world compete in groups, showcasing their dance talent on an international stage.

Barton Peveril students Finley and Harry Rowsell (both previously of The Cowplain School) and Maddie Ankers and Orla Ryan (both previously of Swanmore College) all represent the England Dance Team at the event.

The Barton Peveril students received first place for the performances they took part in, earning gold in their Tap Group Dance, Tap Production, Musical Theatre, and Jazz Dance pieces.

As a collective, the England Dance Team won 12 first place awards, eight second place awards, and four third place awards in a competition filled with the best dance groups in the world.

Speaking on his success, Finley Rowsell said:

‘It was so nice to be able to share our love for dance with people from all over the world and experience their different interpretations of various dance styles.

