Celebrating Student Success at Stoke on Trent College

Student progression to good careers and jobs and higher education was showcased in style at Stoke on Trent College’s annual student awards event, Celebrating Success.

From a budding games designer, a committed healthcare professional, a culinary expert and those seeking to further develop their Maths and English skills, the experience and impact of studying at the College was very much on show.

On Thursday 15th June, award-winning students and their families along with College staff, partners, employers and civic dignitaries, including the Deputy Lord Mayor, Deputy Lieutenant, local and national sponsors, enjoyed a night of celebration hosted within the College’s impressive Lifestyle Building at Cauldon Campus.

The event commenced with a drink’s reception and entertainment in the form of a string quartet kindly provided by the acclaimed British Police Symphony Orchestra. Level 2 & 3 Catering and Hospitality students prepared and served a Gala Dinner to 120 guests for which they received high praise. This ‘hands-on’ experience is one of many industry-related opportunities the College offers to students.

The event was co-hosted by Level 3 sports student Leah Rigby and Assistant Principal for Student Experience, Dave Hopley, who said:

“The students who won awards tonight have shone throughout their journey with us. They have all grown in confidence as well as developing their industry and academic skills. We actively encourage all of our students to participate in enrichment and extra- curricular activities which contribute to a key-skills that sets them apart and enable them to stand out to employers and universities alike. .”

The highly-prized Student of The Year Award went to Construction student, Lewis Hindmarsh. Lewis was recognised for his outstanding achievement, embracing opportunities and building relationships with organisations including the national aspirational construction academy ‘Regeneration Brainery’. The award also recognised Lewis’s ability to overcome personal challenges during his time at the College.

CEO and Principal Lisa Capper MBE commented,

“There is no prouder moment in the College calendar than celebrating the many successes of our inspirational students. This year has seen students reach for the skies, securing places at top universities, employment with prestigious organisations and even starting up new business ventures. 2023 has been a significant year for Stoke on Trent College, with many fantastic accomplishments and accolades led by colleagues and learners which have strengthened our reputation as ‘the Technical College of Stoke-on-Trent’.

We are immensely proud of all our fabulous learners and this awards ceremony is a lifetime highlight for them. Particular thanks to our VIP’s, sponsors and stakeholders whose support ensured this year’s Celebrating Success Awards was a truly memorable evening”.

Chair of the Board Jeremy Cartwright stated

” The progress made by students, adults, young people and apprentices alike is excellent at this college. I never ceased to be amazed by what is achieved and especially when we collaborate and work in partnership’

Level 3 sports student Leah Rigby said ‘ if you haven’t considered Stoke on Trent college for your next move, I suggest you do. It’s an exciting place to learn and there is support for when you need it.

Sponsors of the awards included:

Alton Towers Resort, Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, Stoke-on-Trent City Centre BID, Staffordshire University, Steelite International, North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust, Carson Powell Construction Ltd, Learning Curve Group, Freshview Foods Ltd, Perrys of Eccleshall.

Stoke on Trent College achieved Ofsted good in December 2022 and holds several quality marks including for careers, advice and guidance.

