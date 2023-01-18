Community Cohesion Hold ‘Absolutely Essential’ Role in Job Training

Waltham Forest College continues to provide exciting opportunities for learners to develop ‘essential skills’ that prepares them for their future careers through impactful community collaboration.



Waltham Forest College positioned itself as an anchor institution within the community and supports the skills development of learners, not just with qualifications, but with an all-rounded learning experience bringing a positive impact to the community we serve.

November was a hive of creativity at Waltham Forest College as students were given the opportunity to collaborate with local curators Artillery and their associated designers towards the unveiling of a new sculpture to appear on Walthamstow’s High Street.

A stunning 3-metre wall mounted sculpture of a griffin, created by Sandie M Sutton, with a celebratory event that launched its arrival to a sea of vibrant flags. Participatory Public Artist and Designer, Alisa Rusavina, led workshops with local community groups and students from Waltham Forest College to create eight flags that reflected the diversity of trades seen and how our community interacts with its high street, a project granted by the Mayor of London’s “Untold Stories” initiative, sponsored by Waltham Forest Council.

The project was hugely successful. Artillery CIC said: “As curators and creative producers, Artillery grow unique projects that forge a cultural ecology within our community. We make visible real pathways into the Creative Industries by partnering with schools and colleges like Waltham Forest College.”

The project helped to bring the College and its local community together, whilst enhancing the learners’ experience.

Director of Learner Services, Amir Ahmed said: “The College is considered a vital partner to the business community as it continues to provide London with a workforce that closes the skills gap across various industrial and professional sectors. Work-based training and community projects are essential work-experience for our learners, and opportunities to engage with the industry designers met during Artillery’s event are vital enrichment to our Curriculum Programmes“.

If you would like to partner with the College on a project or community venture, contact the College at [email protected].

