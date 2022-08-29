Coventry College celebrates exam results

GCSE students at Coventry College have been celebrating their exam results in a year that saw the college return an overall pass rate of more than 90 per cent.

The College, which welcomed students who sat Maths and English GCSEs, saw 157 GCSE students achieving a grade 5 or above.

It comes off the back of the College celebrating student success in other vocational subjects, with various Level 2 courses receiving 100 per cent pass rates in subjects including Travel & Tourism, Cabin Crew, Hair and Beauty, Performing Arts, Business, Media, Art and Science.

The college also saw a significant rise in enrolment figures on GCSE results day compared to the same date last year, with more than 1,300 extra students enrolling compared to the same enrolment day in 2021.

Patrick Geary, Vice Principal Curriculum Innovation, Quality and Performance at Coventry College said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have faced a lot of challenges over the last year or so. They have put up some fantastic numbers to help them on their way in their careers.

“To see so many new faces joining us today to enrol is also really promising and shows the popularity of non-A-level courses, with a greater focus on industry links in the region and work opportunities in the area.”

Hassan Marzdar, who studied Maths at Coventry College to help him become a Maths lecturer, achieved a grade 8. He said: “All my experience and knowledge is from Iran, so I wanted to become more familiar with the way things are taught in the UK. It’s part of my plan to become a maths lecturer in Coventry.”

For more information about enrolment at Coventry College visit www.coventrycollege.ac.uk/enrolment

