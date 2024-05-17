HIT Training Ltd scoops the award for Best Training Provider at the prestigious Apprenticeship Guide Awards

HIT Training Ltd (@HITTraining) was announced the winner of ‘Best Training Provider’ in the Apprenticeship Guide Awards.

Recognised for spearheading ground-breaking initiatives such as the Government SEND pilot, HIT impressed judges with its dedication to advancing accessibility to apprenticeships and creating life-changing opportunities for vulnerable learners where other training providers see barriers.

They were also praised for their work in bridging skills gaps and providing meaningful learning journeys for every individual, whatever their background or needs. This included a pioneering partnership with The Clink Charity to launch an apprenticeship programme for serving prisoners, providing hospitality training and a path to employment upon release.

HIT also demonstrated its strong partnerships with sector bodies like Care England, UKHospitality (UKH), the Institute of Hospitality, as well as collaborations with the British Institute of Innkeeping, the Hospitality Professionals Association, British Culinary Federation, the National Association of Care Catering and The Springboard Charity to tackle labour shortages and address employer needs.

HIT Managing Director Mike Worley said:

“We are honoured to receive this award and celebrate HIT’s relentless dedication to apprentices and their continuous learning journey. Our mission is to change lives through learning and awards like this remind us of the transformative power of apprenticeships and the impact they have on careers and life chances.

“Following the huge success of our SEND exemption pilot over the last year, this award recognises our passion for breaking down barriers to learning and improving social mobility through apprenticeships. Now that the Government has announced the pilot will be a permanent initiative, we’re delighted to be able to take this work forward and continue to provide additional support for anyone with low English and maths levels.”

The awards night, a black-tie ceremony and dinner hosted by TV star and comedian Lucy Porter, was held at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on Friday 10th May where finalists were able to network and celebrate.

The Apprenticeship Guide Awards 2024 not only celebrated the successes of individuals and organisations but also underscored the significant impact of apprenticeships in shaping skilled professionals across various industries. They also celebrate employers and training providers who enable their apprentices to flourish, highlighting the diverse and dynamic nature of apprenticeship programmes in the UK.

Categories are designed to cover the full spectrum of apprenticeship sectors and were judged by an independent panel of experts from across the apprenticeship sectors, including representatives from UCAS, NHS England, AELP, the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, and many more. Their rigorous and fair evaluation process ensured that the awards were a true testament to excellence in the field.