Dress to impress on day one of university

First impressions count. Whether that be in a job interview, on a date, or meeting the in-laws… There’s no denying it, us humans are creatures of habit and we unknowingly make pre-conceptions, which unfortunately, we cannot help.

Fashiongonerogue.com notes how: “the first impression one gets after a few seconds worth of glance is often used by other people as a benchmark on how you will be treated, addressed, and valued.”

So, with this in mind, aligned with the fact more than two million students will be heading off to university for the first time in just a couple of weeks, we thought we’d take a look at some tips in regard to what to wear to university on day one.

An opportunity to express individuality

Speaking about the importance of individuality, world renowned personal care brand Dove details how: “embracing our individuality is essential for personal happiness. Trying to hide or change who we are to fit someone else’s ideals lessens our sense of self-worth.”

For so many students around the country, going to university might spell their first time away from home, certainly for an extended period of time. For teenagers from more rural locations, this transition can be considerably more interesting – moving from remote towns and villages across the United Kingdom to a big city campus.

Small towns throughout the country tend to stick to traditional norms, especially when it comes to fashion and when school uniforms are added into the mix, the formative and teenage years will have provided little opportunity for styling like they really wanted.

So, tip number one is to take the opportunity to dress how you want the world to see you and how you wish to be perceived. Of course, there might be written or unwritten rules when it comes to what you can and can’t wear, so we’re not suggesting to break those – however, choose your own style, something that you feel happy in.

You’ll soon find that university is very unlike a school environment and often carries an ‘anything goes mentality’, especially when it comes to your fit.

Choose comfort

Days at uni can be lengthy. Depending on the course you’re studying, you might find yourself navigating days that last from 9am to 6pm and so you’ll want to ensure that you’re as relaxed as possible – without still being in your pyjamas, obviously.

Probably not what you want to hear before heading to university for the first time either but the £9,000 a year you’re spending usually isn’t invested in ergonomic, reclining chairs. Sitting down all day on a bench in a lecture theatre can take its toll on the old gluteus maximus – opt for something that you won’t regret after your first class of the day! For guys, an easy option is a graphic tee below a sweatshirt paired with stonewashed jeans and some canvas trainers. For girls, why not try the stylish, yet unbothered 90s inspired look of an oversized jumper with a pair of mom jeans and some white converse.

Remember, for most universities, thanks to a variety of modules in different departments and schools, you’ll end up walking about for a good part of the day, so think about your feet before leaving the house in the morning and you will undoubtedly thank yourself by the end of the day.

Working to a budget

There’s no denying that times are hard – we’ll not bore you with the ins and outs of the chancellor of the exchequer but interest rates are forcing the costs of everything up and it’s only when you go to university you’ll realise that the things you’ve taken for granted like ham, cheese, and butter are all a lot more expensive than you’d think!

Therefore, when it comes to choosing outfits, you’ll want to get creative. Think about the different combinations of tops, jeans, skirts and dresses, hoodies, and shoes that you can throw together that’ll last for a month, if not a semester. Plain tees can be a great way to stretch your outfits, swapping over-shirts and jackets to keep the edit looking fresh.

Your shoe choice can also play a massive part in this – it’s not boring to opt for a plain pair of sneakers as they’ll stand you in good stead when you’re making informed outfit decisions.

And, the one you’ve all been waiting for – remember to call upon those all-important uni discounts. Yes, we all know that you chose university to get a qualification and enhance your cultural understanding but, let’s not forget, there’s a world of student discounts out there with your name all over them – use them or lose them!

Dress the way you want, opt for comfort whenever you can, and shop smart, grabbing bargains at every opportunity. Follow these simple steps and dressing for your day one at uni will be a breeze!

Published in