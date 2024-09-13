Second edition of Glion Alumni Accelerator Program launched to boost hospitality innovation

Glion Institute of Higher Education and Alumni Association Glion (AAG) have launched the second edition of the Glion Alumni Accelerator Program.

Following the success of the inaugural initiative in 2023, this program exclusively offers Glion students and alumni a unique opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial ideas through mentorship, access to investors, and industry support.

The Glion Alumni Accelerator, which aligns with the AAG’s Entrepreneurship Commission, aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship within the global Glion alumni network. The program is designed to assist early stage, pre-seed or seed start-ups, providing them with the resources and support necessary to scale their ventures.

The selected start-ups will benefit from two months of personalised mentorship, culminating in a live investor pitch event, where a cash prize of 10,000 CHF will be awarded to the most promising business idea.

Empowering future hospitality leaders

Christopher Jones, President of the Alumni Association Glion (AAG), explained:

“With the launch of the second edition of the Glion Alumni Accelerator Program this year, we continue our commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship within our alumni and student community. This edition promises to elevate even more groundbreaking ideas, empowering the next generation of industry leaders.”

Frédéric Frère, AAG Board Member and Entrepreneurship Commission Member, added:

“We are sincerely proud of the innovative concepts proposed by our fellow Glion alumni. The AAG must clearly seek to make networks work for the benefit of its members and a tangible contribution to their professional success. This is certainly our aim with the mentoring aspect for our fellow entrepreneurs.”

The Accelerator supports entrepreneurs from the hospitality, luxury, travel and tourism sectors, providing participants with essential resources, including networking opportunities with industry experts and investment potential from established stakeholders.

Following today’s start-up selection announcement, mentorship begins on 26th September with a ‘pitch battle’ to be held at Glion’s campus in Montreux, Switzerland on 27th November.

The finalists for this year include visionary entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, ranging from luxury travel and senior living to AI-driven hiring platforms and innovative food products.

Meet the finalists

The 2024 cohort includes:

Michaël Desplaces (class of ‘13) with Iden, a luxury retreat concept blending wellness, nature and sustainable tourism.

with Iden, a luxury retreat concept blending wellness, nature and sustainable tourism. Umberto Illario (class of ‘90) with Monte Senior, a financial model which revitalises modern independent living for seniors in rural Italy.

with Monte Senior, a financial model which revitalises modern independent living for seniors in rural Italy. Claudia Ferrero (class of ‘91) with HorecaJob, an AI-powered subscription-based hiring platform, targeted to hospitality and catering businesses without a dedicated HR resource.

with HorecaJob, an AI-powered subscription-based hiring platform, targeted to hospitality and catering businesses without a dedicated HR resource. Victor-Andre Staebler (class of ‘22) with SuperJuices Sarl, offering innovative time-saving non-alcoholic beverage solutions for F&B venues.

with SuperJuices Sarl, offering innovative time-saving non-alcoholic beverage solutions for F&B venues. Roger Obeid (class of ’77 and ‘22) with JoIn Hospitality, promoting accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities in hospitality.

with JoIn Hospitality, promoting accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities in hospitality. Love Mansukhani (class of ‘23) with Gourmet Hub LLC, a marketplace connecting customers to meal plan vendors, based on subscription service model.

with Gourmet Hub LLC, a marketplace connecting customers to meal plan vendors, based on subscription service model. Vasily Grogol (class of ‘16) with POYNTO, a capsule hotel concept offering tech-driven, affordable luxury to enhance the guest experience.

with POYNTO, a capsule hotel concept offering tech-driven, affordable luxury to enhance the guest experience. Ziyaad Massoud (class of ‘24) with Fil Foods, a Palestinian-inspired condiment brand connecting values based on culture, contemporary and community.

This edition of the Glion Alumni Accelerator Program boasts a distinguished panel of mentors, bringing a wealth of industry expertise to guide the finalists, including: Ronald Homsy, Founder and Co-CEO of Aventra Hospitality, Yauric Mercier, CCO and Managing Partner of Straws-Berry, João de Saldanha, Co-Founder and CEO of One Hundred Group, Martin Kubler, Chief Sloth of The Gluttonous Sloth, Beatrice Tachot, Development Manager at Suitcase Hospitality, Helmut Clemens, Founder of HOTELKonzept, and Frédéric Frère, Co-Founder and Group Leader of Travelstore. These leaders will provide invaluable insights and support to help shape the success of the participating start-ups.

The Glion Alumni Accelerator strengthens the bond between alumni and the school and celebrates the lasting Glion Spirit, a testament to the institute’s dedication to fostering entrepreneurial success.