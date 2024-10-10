North Wales college to open its doors for series of autumn open events

COLEG CAMBRIA will open its doors to prospective learners and their families at a series of open events in November.

They will take place on the following dates:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Wednesday November 6 from 5pm-8pm.

Llysfasi – Saturday November 9 from 10am-1pm.

Yale and Yale Sixth Wrexham – Wednesday November 13 from 5pm-8pm.

Bersham Road Wrexham – Wednesday November 13 from 5pm-8pm.

Northop – Saturday November 16 from 10am-1pm.

Cambria’s Principal Sue Price said these sessions will give visitors the chance to experience first-hand the variety of programmes on offer, from Engineering, Sports, and Animal Management, to Agriculture, Esports, Hair and Beauty, Business, Veterinary Science and more.

“We are delighted to again hold our popular autumn open events, they are always well-attended by prospective students looking ahead to the next academic year,” said Mrs Price.

“As well as touring our modern facilities, including the new £14m health build at Yale and £10m land-based education centre in Llysfasi, people can discover more about our FE and HE courses, the health and wellbeing support we offer, and the amazing work of the college’s Student Voice team.

“We hope to see you soon, and for those who are unable to attend, please get in touch via the website or social media to find out more.”

The college will also host accessible open events, for people wanting to study in a sensory-supportive setting, on the following dates:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Thursday November 14 from 5pm-6pm.

Llysfasi – Thursday November 28 from 5pm-6pm.

Yale and Yale Sixth – Wednesday November 20 from 5pm-6pm.

Bersham Road Wrexham – Thursday November 21 from 5pm-6pm.

Northop – Wednesday November 27 from 5pm-6pm.

At all the open events there will be the opportunity to meet and speak with staff and lecturers, tour the cutting-edge facilities – including a 3D option where you can walk through each site virtually – and explore the wide range of full-time courses and qualifications on offer, from A Levels and GCSEs to BTECs and Welsh for Adults.

You can also find out more about Cambria University Centre, studying bilingually, part time programmes and apprenticeships.