Dumfries and Galloway College gives students a voice in the boardroom

Education is a fast-paced environment, constantly developing in terms of culture, technology and innovation.

It’s an ethos that Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) has always had — and one which is further emboldened with the appointment of a new Student Association President who will sit on the college’s Board of Management.

In her role as SA President, Honor Gibson, from Lockerbie, will have the opportunity to directly influence the college’s strategy from a student perspective, identifying what students require and suggest changes that can be made around the college to continuously improve the services DGC offers to its alumni.

Ms Gibson will work closely with around 50 class representatives from across the college, who will regularly feedback the everyday needs of learners and enable her to give every student a voice at boardroom level.

DGC prides itself in putting students first — and this new appointment is designed to give a platform, through the new SA President, for every student to shape their future within their learning environment.

Student satisfaction is already at an all-time high within the college, according to a recent Scottish Funding Council’s (SFC) Student Satisfaction Survey, with 96.9% Further Education students feeling satisfied, while 94.1% of Higher Education alumni were content with their educational experience — an increase of 6.25% (FE) and 6.4% (HE) from last year.

And, last year, the Student Association had plenty of reasons to celebrate, winning the Campaigns Award 2023 at the National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland ceremony for their ‘Here For You’ initiative, achieving further success with first prize at the Bridge 2 Business Awards, while also reaching the final in The Herald Higher Education Awards.

Joanna Campbell, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “The appointment of Honor as Student Association President sets clear expectations of how we will work together, ensuring we act on the student voice in meaningful ways and it further reinforces our commitment to put the student voice at the heart of our work.”

Honor Gibson, President, Dumfries and Galloway College Student Association, said: “Having been a student at the college for the past three years, I am excited to be asked to be on the Board of Management.

“As Student President, I will be connecting with class representatives and listening to students’ views in order to create the best learning environment for everyone.

“I had previously spoken about the mental wellbeing of students being a priority if I were to win. And, now that I have this fantastic opportunity, I can assure them that I will be striving to help them become the best versions of themselves.”