Durham University Business School Ranked Top by Students in National Survey

Durham University Business School has been ranked amongst the best in the UK for student satisfaction and support in the 2025 National Student Survey (NSS).

The survey, produced annually by the Office for Students, seeks to gain honest insights from nearly half a million final-year students at publicly funded higher education universities and colleges across the UK about what it has been like to study on their courses and institutions.

The survey, according to the OfC, is a “key component of the quality assurance and wider regulatory landscape in UK higher education”.

The results showed Durham University Business School to outperform several top-tier and Russell Group universities, across its five key subjects of; Accounting, Economics, Finance, Business Studies, and Marketing, with students reporting higher satisfaction levels than ever before.

Here, Durham ranked highest across survey questions related student assessment and feedback, and second both for student voice and for actively responding to student feedback.

Overall, positive responses increased across every single one of the 27 questions in the survey compared to last year.

Key takeaways from the survey include;

Ranking first amongst Russell Group institutions for Assessment & Feedback: Durham students were more positive about how they’re assessed than students at any other Russell Group university. Almost 9 in 10 said assessments really let them show what they’d learnt.

One of the best institutions for Student Voice: Nearly 92% of students said they’re given the right opportunities to give feedback on their course, and they feel that their views lead to change. This was the area with the biggest improvement, and we’re proud to see it.

Outstanding Learning Resources: With new, state-of-the-art facilities in our Waterside Building, students gave over 92% positive responses when asked about the learning resources that support their studies.

These results come as Durham University Business School celebrates its 60th anniversary, a milestone that Professor Kieran Fernandes, Executive Dean of the School believes reflects on Durham’s proud history and forward-looking approach to education.

Professor Kieran Fernandes says;

“We are incredibly proud of our recently graduated students and will continue to support them as part of our global alumni community. The biggest rise in student satisfaction came from those who felt their feedback really makes a difference, and that’s something we care deeply about. We’re committed to listening, learning, and making sure future students have an even better experience.”

The full results for the National Student Survey can be found via the NSS website.