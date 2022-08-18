Education and Childcare T Levels: What do the students think?

Learner Case Studies

Mia Saxby

St Thomas More Catholic School, North Shields

“I’d say I’m quite confident in general, but as the course progressed and I spent more time on my placement, my confidence increased a lot. I’d also say that I now have better time management skills as I had to plan for observations, plan activities and do certain jobs when on placement – so it’s crucial that I managed my time effectively.

“I also think I’m quite adaptable, as when on placement and doing certain activities, not everything goes to plan. As such, I’ve had to adapt activities to meet children’s needs and interests.

“I think the T Level gives me several opportunities for my career. I know I want to be a nursery teacher, but anything could happen in the future. I also have an interest in working with babies. As part of my course, it was crucial that I attended a month of placement in an under-two provision, which gave me experience and knowledge about all the different care routines.

“When I finished my GCSEs, I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to do. I’d already heard about the T Level as my teachers had mentioned it to us in Year 11. I’m not very good in exam situations and the T Level has a mix of placement, exams, observations, and an employer set project, which worked very well for me.

“I’d recommend taking a T Level. The courses are for people who learn by a balance of a hands-on approach as well as exams. It’s also great for people who already have a career path in mind as you get three A Levels at the end in that one subject, so it can put you leaps and bounds ahead of other candidates.”

Kate Campbell

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form, Norwich

“Studying the education and childcare T Level has helped me to make a positive impact on the lives of the children I’ve worked with. On placement, I truly felt like part of the school community, and it’s the little moments I had every day with the children that proved the role and influence I have, and the gratitude the children have.

“I’ve also developed key skills, such as creating activity/lesson plans, learning to adapt and think quickly on my feet, and general interpersonal skills from meeting new people and integrating into an existing community.

“If you want to pursue a career in education or childcare, I absolutely recommend studying the T Level. It gives you a real insight to what your future career will be and offers so many more opportunities and skills you cannot get on other courses. For example, to get qualified in paediatric first aid, safeguarding, work on childcare and education placements, learn about curriculums, theories, and teaching methods, and visit specific settings such as Montessori nurseries.

“Whatever your strength is, there will be an assessment method which welcomes it – so you never feel at a disadvantage if written exams or coursework aren’t your thing.”

Ellie Hearn

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form, Norwich

“I’ve loved being able to get experience in schools and helping to have such a positive impact on children’s lives. It’s been really useful being able to focus on one subject which is specialised to my future plans. During the course, we have been asked to complete tests, completed CPD courses, and learnt lots about children, which I think will really help to prepare me for university.

“Placement time in our course has really helped me to prepare for my career. I’ve been lucky enough to work in a school with EAL and special educational needs which has given me the opportunity to work one to one with children, to find ways I can help to support their learning.

“Throughout the course, we’ve also learnt about how children learn, their different learning styles, all about the different curriculums and lots more, which has really prepared me for when I hopefully become a primary school teacher.

“I’ve enjoyed studying T Levels in comparison to other courses because it’s specific to my future career choice. I’ve never really had a favourite subject – however, I’ve always known that I want to be a teacher. I would recommend the T Level and I already have been!

“I’ve never seen myself not working with children. I’ve been surrounded with caring for younger and older family of mine, and so I feel it’s in my nature. I’ve always had confidence and the ability to become a leader. I’ve also always been interested in special educational needs, so there’s always been an idea in the back of my head to become a SENDCO. I admire their role and to make that difference to children’s lives and provide them all with equal opportunities would be so rewarding.”

