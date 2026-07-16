First Generation University Graduate Secures Crown Prosecution Service Position after Earning First Class Honours

A University of Salford Law graduate has secured a prestigious position with the Crown Prosecution Service, after graduating with first-class honours, while undertaking caring responsibilities for her sister.

LLB Law graduate, McKenzie Moore, 23, who is also the first person in her family to go to university, impressed the public prosecuting authority through her extensive legal work experience in the field, despite only just this week graduating. McKenzie will begin her pupillage next October.

Alongside her studies, McKenzie took on informal caring responsibilities for her younger sister following her epilepsy diagnosis, supporting her through the significant adjustments while continuing to excel academically.

“It was not always easy. There were times when balancing academic study, employment, caring responsibilities and professional development opportunities felt overwhelming.

“However, those experiences taught me resilience and adaptability. I do not regret the challenges I faced, they pushed me to grow, continually improve myself and make the most of every opportunity,” McKenzie commented.

The 12-month pupillage allows trainees to shadow experienced barristers and gain practical courtroom experience before qualifying.

McKenzie obtained the position without having any family or professional connections to the legal profession and made it her priority to take advantage of work experience.

“As someone with no existing connections, there were times when I questioned whether I belonged in such competitive spaces. I quickly realised that opportunities within the legal profession would not simply come to me and I made it my priority to seize every opportunity presented to me.

“Since the age of 17, I have worked alongside my studies to support myself financially and alleviate the pressure on my mum, and I’m excited to see it’s all starting to finally pay off,” she added.

While maintaining a first-class average during her degree, McKenzie gained extensive work experience in the profession. This included undertaking a research internship at the University’s Doctoral School and obtaining an internship within the legal services of Manchester and Salford City Councils. McKenzie was also awarded the Dean’s Employability Award in recognition for her wider engagement and dedication with professional development activities on the course.

Sarah McNeill, Lecturer and Interim Deputy Head of Law at the University of Salford, added:

“We’re overjoyed to hear that McKenzie has secured a pupillage at the Crown Prosecution Service. Her willingness to learn and challenge herself through work placements and competitions have helped her to grow in confidence and lead her towards becoming a fully qualified barrister.

“McKenzie’s story demonstrates the transformative power of social mobility for students from non-traditional backgrounds and how they can succeed in highly competitive professions. It also reflects Salford’s commitment to building prosperity and equity, by helping students gain valuable experience in professional settings to prepare them for their chosen careers.



“It’s achievements like these that clearly show how hard work and dedication are at the core of gaining once-in-a-lifetime positions and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”