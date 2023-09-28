Gold award for ‘outstanding’ Coventry University Group as national TEF results announced

Coventry University Group has been awarded a prestigious Gold Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) rating in recognition of its “outstanding student experience and student outcomes.

The Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) is a national scheme run by the Office for Students (OfS) that aims to encourage higher education providers to improve and deliver excellence in the areas that students care about the most: teaching, learning and achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

Coventry University Group has been awarded an overall gold rating, receiving particular high praise for its student experience.

The Group, which teaches students at seven campus locations in Coventry, Scarborough and London, had also been awarded a gold rating in the previous TEF.

A total of 228 education providers in England took part in TEF in 2023, and Coventry’s overall gold rating will remain in place for the next four years.

In its assessment of the student experience at Coventry University Group, the TEF Panel Statement said:

“The panel considered the provider to have embedded outstanding teaching, feedback and assessment practices that are highly effective and tailored to supporting its students’ learning, progression, and attainment.”

In its concluding remarks on Coventry University Group’s overall gold rating it said the university offered “outstanding quality provision for all groups of students and courses”.

It added:

“The panel considered there to be compelling evidence that the outstanding and very high-quality features apply to all the provider’s groups of students, including students from underrepresented groups which comprise a high proportion of the provider’s students.”

Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor and Group CEO, said:

“We’re immensely proud to have been awarded an overall Gold TEF rating, it’s testament to the tireless hard work that has been put in by our exceptional staff to ensure Coventry University offers an outstanding experience for students.

“We offer a range of support services to students to ensure they get the absolute most out of their time with us and work hard to make sure that the teaching we provide can open the door to fantastic graduate job opportunities.”

Coventry University Group was rated gold for Student Experience and silver for Student Outcomes, but on balance was considered to be well worthy of an overall gold rating.

The TEF rating follows Coventry University being ranked as the best in the country in seven subjects across key themes in the latest National Student Survey (NSS) results.

The NSS seeks the views of final-year undergraduate students across the UK every year between January and the end of April.

To find out more about TEF visit here.

