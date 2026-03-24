Learner Voice Takes Centre Stage at Annual Celebration Event

Learner representatives from across NPTC Group of Colleges came together at Theatr Brycheiniog for this year’s annual Student Representative Celebration Day – an inspiring event that highlighted the power of student voice and the positive impact reps have across the organisation.

The day provided an opportunity for learners to celebrate their achievements, develop new skills, and participate in meaningful discussions that help shape the future of NPTC Group of Colleges.

A key highlight of the morning was a session delivered by Branwen Miles and Bethan Roberts from Senedd Cymru, offered as part of a year-long partnership. Entitled My First Vote, the workshop encouraged learners aged 16+ to register to vote ahead of the 2026 local elections. The session explained the role and powers of the Senedd, demystified political terminology, explored different political perspectives, and emphasised the importance of informed decision-making for first-time voters.

The Student Union Executive Committee also took to the stage to share updates on their work, upcoming projects, and how student leadership can influence college life. SU Officers encouraged class reps to collaborate closely with the union to strengthen learner representation and ensure a constructive feedback culture across NPTC Group of Colleges.

This year’s central theme centred on mental health and wellbeing. The Wellbeing Team, joined by colleagues from Adferiad, delivered an engaging workshop that opened conversations around resilience, available support, and practical wellbeing strategies. A standout message from the session was the simple yet impactful strapline: “everyone has a heart.” The Q&A that followed allowed students to seek clarity on support pathways available both in college and through external organisations.

In the afternoon, learners participated in one of the most anticipated sessions of the event – SMT Question Time. Representatives put forward thoughtful questions to members of the Senior Management Team, offering ideas and feedback on how the learner experience can continue to evolve. The open dialogue showcased the maturity and confidence of this year’s reps, who spoke passionately on behalf of their peers.

James Morris, Senior Student Involvement, Wellbeing and Inclusion Officer, said:

“It’s always a pleasure to bring students from all our sites into one venue to celebrate the diversity and rich learner experience at the college. For many learners about to embark on the assessment and exam period, the event acted as a reminder of the mechanisms in place to help support and sustain them. Many of our reps brought along a plus one, which hopefully provided further insight into our circular feedback culture at NPTC Group of Colleges.”

The college extends a big thank you to all students who took part, to the staff who contributed, and to partners and external agencies for their valued support throughout the day. All attendees took home a complimentary tote bag filled with treats courtesy of NPTC Group of Colleges Refectories, Jacky’s Vending and Harlech Food Services.