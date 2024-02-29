Les Roches commits to specialised education in sports management and events

Les Roches, one of the world’s leading hospitality management institutions, is launching a new specialised program in sports tourism, the Master’s in Sports Management and Events, starting in September 2024.

The global sports tourism industry was valued at $323,420 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,803,704 billion by 2030, according to the international consultancy Allied Market Research, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% over the next six years.

This year alone sees two of the world’s most spectacular sporting events, the UEFA European Football Championship in Germany, and the Olympics Games in Paris, which will make them among the most sought-after destinations this summer.

In response to this growing demand, Les Roches has announced the Master’s in Sports Management and Events.

Spanning 12 months, students will delve into the global sports and events industry, gaining essential skills for administrative and managerial roles. This includes analysing the industry’s economic aspects on an international scale and planning and executing events.

As part of the program, students will embark on business field trips to Abu Dhabi, a premier destination renowned for hosting prestigious events like the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and NBA Games. Additionally, they will visit Switzerland, home to major European sports organisations.

These trips offer invaluable opportunities for students to immerse themselves in real-world settings, network with industry leaders, and gain practical insights into sports management practices on a global scale.

The international sports and events industry offers exceptional professional opportunities, as various destinations, regions and even countries utilise sports to diversify their economies while reinforcing their tourism and hospitality sectors. However, the sports-driven tourism industry is not solely focused on entertainment. The profile of vacationers has also shifted towards a healthier lifestyle. As a result, there has been an increased demand trend for hotel accommodation with attractive sports offers.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, Les Roches Global CEO, said:

“Faced with a changing global demand, tourism companies must prepare for a decade filled with new expectations from travellers. Sports tourism is one of them. Over the past years, it has shown very positive growth figures, and we are confident it will continue this trend. Sports is a universal language known to all, which is why companies need to anticipate future trends, aiming to offer their customers excellent service and exquisite experiences. The implementation of this Master’s program represents a firm commitment to education in a field that gains more aspirants each year and requires highly-qualified and specialised personnel.”

Currently, Les Roches boasts a global network of over 16,000 alumni holding managerial positions in more than 140 countries worldwide. Of these, 67% secured their first job through school contacts, and 33% successfully launched their own ventures. Upon graduation, students receive an average of five offers from top hospitality, luxury tourism and related services companies and graduates typically triple their pre-degree salary within 12 years.

With a 70-year history, Les Roches is at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality sector. Its students gain access each semester to job and internships placements at over 200 leading companies in the hotel, luxury tourism and related industries, such as Louis Vuitton, Accor Hotels, IHG, The Ritz-Carlton, Soho House & Co, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott International, Silversea, Qatar Airways and Hublot, among others.

In addition, numerous Les Roches alumni already hold successful positions and have made significant contributions in sports management and events in some of the biggest sports brands and businesses such as Formula 1, FIFA, Nike, Netflix and the Olympic Committee.