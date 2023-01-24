New Students’ Union team appointed at The Sheffield College

A new team of Students’ Union officers have started in post at The Sheffield College.

Amaan Saqlain, 17, has been elected President of The Sheffield College Students’ Union for 2022/23.

Amaan said: “It is an honour to have been appointed President and to have such a strong team of officers to work with this year.

“The Students’ Union plays a vital role bringing together a diverse community of learners from different courses and backgrounds.

“It is really important that as many students and apprentices as possible engage with us to ensure that the decisions we make are truly representative of our peers.

“I hope to use my time in office to work with decision makers on different levels to ensure that all students’ voices are heard.”

Alongside his new role at the College, Amaan is the longest serving member of the UK Youth Parliament.

Amaan has been a Senior Youth MP for Rotherham since 2018 and has represented the views of young people in South Yorkshire at local, national and international levels.

Amaan, who is completing an Extended Diploma in Business and Law at the College and plans to study law at university, is joined by a team of newly appointed officers.

They are:

Abigail Shaw – Marketing Officer

Amenha Al-saadi – Mature and Part-time Students’ Officer

Christopher Vallance- Higher Education Officer.

Elizabeth Aliwell – Women’s Officer

Leo Wilcox – LGBTQ+ Officer

Sharon Harper – Disabled Students’ Officer

Zakariya Rowell – Black Students’ Officer.

The Sheffield College Students’ Union is led by a team of students who are democratically elected to officer roles each year. This year’s officers took up their posts following elections in November 2022.

The Students’ Union runs campaigns, events and activities to enhance the student experience. Its remit also focusses on representing students and apprentices’ views to the College’s executive leadership team, managers and other staff.

All students and apprentices automatically become members of the Students’ Union when they join the College. Key areas of interest this year include mental health and wellbeing, and the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Sarah Kettlewell, Head of Student Participation and Careers, The Sheffield College, said: “It is wonderful to see students taking on these voluntary roles alongside their studies and other commitments.

“The College is committed to empowering students, listening to their feedback and ensuring that staff work with the Students’ Union to ensure a high-quality educational experience.”

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk. Follow @sheffcol @sheffcolsu.

Pictured: Amaan Saqlain is the new Sheffield College Students’ Union President.

