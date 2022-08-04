SERC Early Childhood Studies Student Sylvia Wins Prize for Excellence 

SERC Early Childhood Studies student Sylvia Yue has won the Prize for Excellence from Stranmillis University College, for her attaining the highest academic achievement out of all Queens University Belfast Foundation Degree in Early Childhood Studies students across the 6 Regional Colleges in Northern Ireland.

Sylvia Yue is originally from Hong Kong. Since her son was born in 2016, she has developed an interest in early childhood education. After doing research online and comparing different courses, Sylvia identified that SERC was the best pathway for her to continue her education. She started her education journey at SERC Newtownards in 2017, studying on the CACHE Level 3 Diploma Course in Children’s Care, Learning and Development, and then progressed onto the QUB Foundation Degree in Childhood Studies, where she won the Prize for Excellence for her outstanding academic achievement.

On her receiving the award, Sylvia comments, “It was such a big surprise, and I got the news about the award on my 40th birthday! I couldn’t believe I won the Prize because all my classmates were doing exceptionally well. In fact, I was told that the top 3 scoring students of the Foundation Degree were from our class, and it just shows the level of effort that my classmates and I put into our work.

“English is not my first language, so that was an added challenge regarding my coursework and placement, but this was overcome thanks to the support from my SERC tutors and classmates. I am also grateful for the help and understanding from my family and friends, without them I would never have been able to achieve this. Overall, I’m very happy that I won the Prize for Excellence, my hard work over the last few years has paid off!’

