SERC’s Lisburn campus kicks off the College Freshers’ Fair

South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Students’ Union welcomed new and returning students with the first annual Freshers’ Fair, commencing at its Lisburn campus recently.

The event was attended and enjoyed by hundreds of students from across the college who got the opportunity to speak with many exhibitors such as: Aware NI, Cancer Focus, Education Authority Youth Service, Habitat, Inspire Students, Nexus, NSPCC, O2, Nexus, NUS USI, Princes Trust, PSNI and representatives from SERC’s Careers Service, SERC Student Finance and Young Adult Carers Service to name a few.

Anna Leahy, Student Engagement Officer commented, “We are so excited to welcome both new and returning students to campuses across SERC to highlight the opportunities they can avail of through the College and local community. We encourage students to come along and speak with our exhibitors from services, charities and organisations on how they can strengthen their confidence, skills and wellbeing.”

Fairs will continue in campuses over the coming weeks.

