Skills Excellence Celebrated at Inaugural VISTA Awards

Outstanding achievements in vocational education skills and workforce development were celebrated at the inaugural Local London Vocational Innovation in Skills Training Awards (VISTAs), held at the House of Lords.

The prestigious new awards programme recognises excellence across the Local London Partnership sub-region, celebrating organisations and individuals, including colleges and training providers, who promote and support skills and training.

Hosted by The Baroness O’Neill of Bexley OBE in the Cholmondeley Room, the event brought together leaders from education, business, local government, training providers and the voluntary and community sector. Guests included representatives from the Greater London Authority, Local Authorities across the Local London sub-region, award finalists and their supporters.

Baroness O’ Neill of Bexley OBE welcomed guests and congratulated finalists, saying:

“I am so pleased to be here today, hosting you all in this wonderful venue. It is fantastic to be celebrating so many achievements and so much dedication to skills development across the region.

“It is also a great opportunity to network and share expertise. You never know who you may end up sitting next to or talking to at these sorts of events – there really is great power in partnerships! Many congratulations to all our finalists and thank to everyone who has made today happen – organisers, sponsors, partner, judges, nominees, nominators and guests.”

The VISTAs were established to showcase the innovative work taking place across north east and south-east London and to highlight the impact of collaboration in addressing skills needs, improving employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

Opening the ceremony, Dr Sam Parrett CBE DL, Group Principal and CEO of Elevare Civic Education Group reflected on the importance of celebrating excellence in vocational education and training.

She said:

“It is such a pleasure to be celebrating the inaugural VISTA Awards and recognising the incredible work taking place across the Local London sub-region.

“These awards recognise the individuals, organisations and partnerships that are making a real difference to people’s lives through education, skills and workforce development. They are creating opportunities for so many people and helping communities to thrive.

“The quality of nominations has been exceptional and demonstrates the innovation, and commitment that exists across our region. I very much hope that this is the first year of many – I am very proud of the partnership we have developed across Local London and the impact this work is having.”

The awards were presented by an independent panel of judges drawn from education, business, local government and the wider skills sector. Finalists were assessed against criteria including impact, innovation, collaboration and outcomes.

Winners included Janet Gardner from Waltham Forest College, who received the Leadership in Learning Award, and Florence Makinde from Newham College, who was recognised with the Excellence in Teaching Award for her outstanding contribution to learner achievement and progression.

Florence said:

“This award means the world to me. I feel cherished by my students and respected by staff, which is a wonderful feeling. Thank you so much to the VISTAs and to the person who nominated me. My ambition now is to do a PhD in women’s health!”

The Community Impact in Education Award was presented to the Royal Docks Centre for Sustainability at the University of East London, while the Collaborative Learning Award went to the team from Care Providers’ Voice for their partnership approach to supporting learning and development.

The Student Changemaker of the Year Award was awarded to Amber Cox from Downwell Group, recognising her commitment to creating positive change. Charlie Ann Hicks from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University NHS Trust was named Inspirational Learner of the Year.

The ceremony concluded with heartfelt thanks from Forogh Rahmani, Director of Local London, who praised the finalists, judges and partners for helping make the inaugural awards a success.

Forogh said:

“The VISTA Awards have highlighted some of the most innovative and impactful work taking place across our sub-region. The achievements we have celebrated today demonstrate the power of skills, learning and collaboration to improve lives, strengthen communities and boost growth.

“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists. Their success is helping to shape a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous future for all in Local London.”

Full list of VISTA Award winner for 2026: