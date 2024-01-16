St Dunstan’s College and Chelsea FC Foundation announce ground-breaking partnership  

St Dunstan’s College and Chelsea FC Foundation are delighted to announce a new groundbreaking partnership, which will widen access to high-quality sporting experiences across Lewisham and south-east London.

As part of the partnership, Chelsea FC Foundation will have a full-time officer based at the school to develop the new programme working closely with the St Dunstan’s team and to reach out and build relationships across Lewisham.

Speaking about the announcement, St Dunstan’s Head, Nick Hewlett said:

‘We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Chelsea FC Foundation. Sport at St Dunstan’s has been on an incredible journey in recent years, and this is the next exciting chapter in our history.

‘We are passionate about our local community, and I am particularly pleased that this new partnership will not only benefit our pupils, but young people across the whole borough. It really does have the potential to transform football across south-east London.’

Daniel Jacquart, Head of Football Development at Chelsea FC Foundation, said:

‘We are thrilled to be working with St Dunstan’s College offering bespoke football opportunities for pupils and the local community.

‘Chelsea Foundation’s highly qualified and experienced coaching will enable players of all levels to develop and enhance their footballing ability and skills within a first-class environment.’

The partnership will see a calendar of events take place across the year including experiences not just for schools but for the wider community. Chelsea FC Foundation will also support St Dunstan’s with Lewisham sporting events, coaching sessions, and supporting state schools with sports days. The Foundation will also deliver coaching for St Dunstan’s pupils Monday to Thursday, and facilitate students visiting the Chelsea FC Training Ground in Cobham.

The full-time officer will also work closely with St Dunstan’s to build relationships with local stakeholders to identify further partnership and community opportunities.

St Dunstan’s Assistant Head, Co-curricular, Danny Gower, added:

‘Sport plays such a key role in supporting the development of character. Young people learn about themselves; how they respond to challenges and pressure, how they work with team-mates and opponents and about the culture that they perform within.

‘Whilst developing individuals, sport is also uniquely placed to bring communities together. We are delighted to have found a partner in Chelsea FC Foundation who are as committed to delivering experiences that enrich the lives of people across this community.’

St Dunstan’s College, located in Catford, south-east London, is one of London’s leading independent schools, having been named Senior School of the Year at last year’s Tes Schools Awards. The Chelsea FC Foundation is the world’s leading football social responsibility programme, using the power of football to motivate, educate and inspire.

