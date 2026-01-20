Student coaches see results of learning as Winchester women’s football team top league

A real-world learning project has resulted in a win-win situation on and off the football pitch for students at the University of Winchester.

The University’s BSc (Hons) Sport Coaching and Physical Education programme has taken applied learning to a new level, placing students in season-long roles as coaches and performance analysts for the University’s women’s team.

This unique hands-on model has had impressive impact. The women’s team remains unbeaten in the league (BUCs Women Wester Tier 3) and have lost just one competitive match – a cup game against a highly-rated Bournemouth University side from the league above.

Unlike traditional “over-the-shoulder” work placements, these internships immerse students in genuine professional responsibilities. Students are not observing the job; they are doing the job.

The students plan and deliver coaching session, analyse performance data, and contributing directly to match-day preparation.

To improve performance, matches are filmed with Veo sports cameras and the footage analysed.

Programme Leader Dr Steve Smith highlighted the significance of the initiative: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our students thriving in these real-world roles. They’re experiencing the highs and lows of competitive sport, learning to navigate challenges, and developing the confidence and resilience that employers value. These opportunities help them build genuine professional experience that goes far beyond short-term placements.”

The coaching team describe the experience as enjoyable and rewarding and valuable preparation for their careers.

Head Coach Frankie Hawken said: “This session has been so much fun on and off the pitch, the team’s togetherness was something I haven’t seen before. Being able to coach the team this year has allowed me to develop as a coach and as person.

“Having the opportunity to develop these skills allows me to see the highs of the job as well as the challenges I will face further in my career which I believe gives me an edge over other students going into the same job.”

Assistant Coach Charlie Gordon said: “The use of Veo this year has been insightful, helping the coaches to build training and improve performances in the team. Seeing the players’ growth translate onto the pitch has been especially enjoyable this semester. Being a part of the coaching set up this year has been an incredible experience and super rewarding.”

Head Data Analyst Valentino Georgiou said: “The experience has been brilliant so far this year. To be able to do performance analysis for a team that have had a strong drive to win and to improve has been useful to my course and to my experience within the field.”

The players’ verdict

Team captain Caitlin Pickup said: “It was a big concern of mine bringing coaches into women’s football – it’s not something we’ve ever had, and I wasn’t sure how the girls would adjust. Honestly, it’s the best thing to have happen to us, the coaches and girls work so well together. With the coaches having consistent communication with me, so I can feed back anything from the team. I’m so excited to see the further progression of the team, over the next few years!”

Vice-Captain Heather Buley said: “The passion and technical input from Frankie has been an immense help in both winning matches and boosting team morale. The analysis of us as players and a team has allowed us to focus wholly on our playing – and be guided through improvement.”

Preparation for world of work

Such internships are part of a wider commitment to preparing students for life after university. In addition to football, students can undertake placements and internships across a range of sports and performance environments, ensuring they graduate with meaningful, season-long experience in the roles they aspire to enter.

“Getting our students truly ready for the world of work is a priority,” Dr Smith added. “These immersive internships give them a head start in securing future careers in coaching, performance analysis, and sport development.

“The University of Winchester continues to strengthen its reputation for producing industry-ready graduates equipped with the practical skills, professional mindset, and hands-on experience demanded across the sport sector.”