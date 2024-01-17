The Dove Workshop, at the Heart of Banwen

Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community is a partnership delivering a wide range of courses for adults throughout Mid and South Wales. We thought it was time we shine a light on our partners to showcase the wonderful work that’s provided across the region.

The Dove Workshop is one of those partners; delivering services to the people of Banwen and its surrounding communities.

Founded in 1984 during the miners’ strike to address local community needs, it has evolved into an invaluable community hub, offering diverse training and education facilities for Banwen and local areas.

The workshop hosts a variety of courses covering a large spectrum of subjects including British Sign Language (BSL), creative writing, criminology, and publishing. This is just a snippet of the classes that are available at any given time, with new options being added every week there’s a plethora of options for prospective learners.

As well as educational classes the workshop also offers vital support services that cover a vast array of subjects, these include a wellbeing hub and self-development courses, support with a particular emphasis on mental and emotional wellbeing, employment support that includes help with debt, benefits, and budgeting.

The workshop regularly hosts community events such as craft fairs, winter walks, and seasonal activities, these are organised throughout the year to foster community engagement. They also offer high-quality childcare facilities, that are registered by the Care Inspectorate of Wales, at the on-site day nursery Dovecote.

Working in partnership with key stakeholders, community organisations and community activists the Dove Workshop continues to improve our communities throughout the surrounding area.

Anyone who visits the Dove Workshop will effusively tell you about the significant positive impact on the local community that the centre provides, providing essential services and opportunities for personal and educational development.

The workshop has recently been awarded funding from the Third Sector Growth Fund (3rd sector arm of the UKSPF funding in NPT). This valuable funding will allow the centre to further serve Banwen by developing its kitchen space as a breakfast cafe.

This area will be staffed by volunteers who will be provided with bespoke training that introduces the world of catering and hospitality in a supported environment that moves at their pace.

For more information on our courses and partnerships visit our new website below.

Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community

