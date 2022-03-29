Travel and Tourism student secures Cabin Crew role with Tui

Cabin Crew Starla Banks enjoyed her secondary years and despite having a strong interest in the Travel and Tourism industry, she opted to stay on at sixth form in an environment where she felt safe and comfortable. Throughout her first year, Starla couldn’t shake the feeling that A-Levels were not what she wanted, and after completing Year 12, she left sixth form and enrolled with Cambridge Regional College, Huntingdon Campus to study Level 3 in Travel and Tourism.

Starla said, “The moment I stepped into the college my desire to work in the Travel industry was solidified. The course helped me gain key skills such as forming positive relationships again, especially after lockdown and subsequent negative personal experiences. The course helped to restore my confidence enabling me to strive to achieve my goals.

The approach to teaching at CRC was excellent. It was clear that the tutors understand that every student is different. The tutors made the classes engaging and inclusive, creating the best learning environment for everyone to blossom. If someone didn’t understand a topic, the tutors were on hand to help. It was lovely and I looked forward to the lessons.

There were moments when I struggled, particularly with hurdles in my personal life, but I worked hard to gain Distinctions in my units. I gained a lot of knowledge about the travel industry from the lessons and through external speakers, business talks and presentations, particularly the workshop on working as Cabin Crew which encouraged me to apply for a role with Tui. I was successful in securing the Cabin Crew role, and I will start my training in summer 2022. This is my greatest achievement from studying with CRC.

I would recommend studying at Cambridge Regional College. I had preconceptions about the college, and I honestly didn’t think I would ever study at a college, but I did, and my experience has been brilliant. I am coming to the end of my course now and the options available to me are vast, I could go into Higher Education, Business or join the military as cabin crew or a pilot. The list goes on, but for now I am looking ahead to joining Tui and taking the first steps into my dream career.”

Travel and Tourism courses at Cambridge Regional College

