US Sporting Power Couple Visit Burnley College

A sporting power couple from across the pond visited Britain’s top college to share their ethos of ‘Dream Big, Work Hard.’

Burnley College played host to NFL legend J.J. Watt and his international footballer wife Kealia for a tour of their £110 million campus.

J.J. is one of the most successful American football players of all time, having been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times, as well as receiving the coveted Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year award.

But the recently retired Arizona Cardinals star, 34, is not the only sporting superstar in the family, as his wife Kealia, 31, plays top flight football in the US for the Chicago Red Stars.

The pair visited Burnley College, in Lancashire, last month as part of a tour organised by Russell Ball, Chief Operating Officer at Burnley Football Club, who have increasingly strengthening ties with the college.

On their tour, J.J. and Kealia enjoyed demonstrations of the latest construction and drone technology, as well as a tour of Fitness Evolution, the college’s £6 million sports and fitness facility, where they watched sports students undergo a training session using the very latest football technology.

J.J. said: “The facilities here at Burnley College are brilliant – it really is a beautiful college and the students and staff are incredible.

“The college has everything you need to be successful in whatever path you should choose.”

The pair also recorded an interview with talented media students at the college, and heard how they are backing this year’s Brit Challenge to support positive mental health in young people.

J.J. and Kealia watched a football match during the Burnley College Takeover at Turf Moor, when the Clarets triumphed 4-0 over Huddersfield during an event hosted and operated by students at the college.

Creative Arts students even performed a Superbowl-style music and dance show they had created for the day.

Karen Buchanan, Principal of Burnley College, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome J.J. and Kealia to College and to give them a real taste of what makes Burnley College so very special.

“It was also an unmissable opportunity for our learners – many of whom are American football fans – and staff to greet one of the truly inspirational legends of the game.

“J.J. has an ethos of ‘Dream Big, Work Hard’ and that’s one we share here at Burnley College.

“We encourage every learner to have ambition and the self-belief needed to achieve their dreams and we work tirelessly alongside them to support them in reaching their goals.”

The Watt family are the latest in a long line of visitors drawn to Burnley College through its reputation for academic excellence and the exceptional experience it offers to all learners.

Over the previous 18 months the College has welcomed then-PM Boris Johnson, Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer and the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, as well as professional athletes to train at Fitness Evolution and representatives from the Department for Education and leading Colleges across the UK.

