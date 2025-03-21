Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

AELP’s Simon Ashworth Discusses FE Workforce Development and the Challenges Communicating The Constant Announcements To Employers and Stakeholders

FE News Editor March 21, 2025
0 Comments
Simon Ashworth

We caught up with Simon Ashworth from AELP (Association of Employment and Learning Providers) at the recent Education and Training Foundation’s Teaching and Learning Conference in Birmingham.
Simon discusses the importance of FE Workforce development in Independent Training Providers, especially as 70% of Apprenticeship delivery is completed by ITPs.

We have also had a raft of announcements of late, from Adult Skills Budget, Curriculum and Assessment Review, Keep Britain Working and the Pathways to Work Green Paper. Simon discusses the challenges in communicate the many announcements to employers, colleagues in FE and Skills and learners. Simon also discusses some of the feedback from Employers about the soon to be announced (so more announcements) around the Levy and the promised flexibilities in Apprenticeships and Skills.

Simon then discusses the worrying recent announcement on Adult and Lifelong Learning, with the cuts to adult skills budget and the potential challenges around funding for adult skills in the devolved areas.

Check out the video with Simon from #TeachingAndLearning Conference:

Published in: Livestream and video, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .