Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Katerina Kolyva from ETF discusses Systems Leadership at Further Forward

FE News Editor March 18, 2025
0 Comments
Katerina Kolyva from ETF discusses Systems Leadership at Further Forward

We catch up with Katerina Kolyva, CEO of the Education and Training Foundation at the Further Forward conference at the BMA. Katerina discusses Systems Leadership in an individual level and the attributes we need to have to develop our own authentic leadership, but also leading our organisations and also at a sector level in Further Education and Skills.

Katerina explains that the conclusion of the Further Forward conference was that is all comes down to great collaboration, joining the dots on purpose alignment, the learners, employers and the system we all serve.

We then discuss how to encourage leaders to work in a system approach and collaboratively. Katerina discusses collaboration and competition, evidence and emotional intelligence. Katerina then discusses how to develop a resilient and responsive system, from moving away from asking for funding to looking at efficiencies and working collaboratively.

Check out the video with Katerina below:

#FurtherForward

Published in: Livestream and video, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .