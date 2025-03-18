Katerina Kolyva from ETF discusses Systems Leadership at Further Forward

We catch up with Katerina Kolyva, CEO of the Education and Training Foundation at the Further Forward conference at the BMA. Katerina discusses Systems Leadership in an individual level and the attributes we need to have to develop our own authentic leadership, but also leading our organisations and also at a sector level in Further Education and Skills.

Katerina explains that the conclusion of the Further Forward conference was that is all comes down to great collaboration, joining the dots on purpose alignment, the learners, employers and the system we all serve.

We then discuss how to encourage leaders to work in a system approach and collaboratively. Katerina discusses collaboration and competition, evidence and emotional intelligence. Katerina then discusses how to develop a resilient and responsive system, from moving away from asking for funding to looking at efficiencies and working collaboratively.

Check out the video with Katerina below:

