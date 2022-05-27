Skills World Live Radio Show: Exclusive interviews with the skills minister and his Labour shadow
In the first extensive interview to be broadcast with Minister Burghart since he took up the role 8 months ago, Tom Bewick puts the government’s skills policies under the spotlight by conducting a wide-ranging examination of:
- Performance of the skills system under successive governments
- Fall in starts in apprenticeships and high withdrawal rates
- Opportunities for young people, particularly apprentices
- The creeping nationalisation of the skills agenda, via interventions like T Levels
- Qualifications reform and its controversies
Tune in to the live broadcast this Friday 27 May at 4.00pm, exclusively on FE News.
Available after in audio playback where you usually get your podcasts.
