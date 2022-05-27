Shopping Cart

Subscribe

From education to employment
Skills World Live Radio Show: Exclusive interviews with the skills minister and his Labour shadow

SkillsWorldLive May 27, 2022
In the first extensive interview to be broadcast with Minister Burghart since he took up the role 8 months ago, Tom Bewick puts the government’s skills policies under the spotlight by conducting a wide-ranging examination of:

  • Performance of the skills system under successive governments
  • Fall in starts in apprenticeships and high withdrawal rates
  • Opportunities for young people, particularly apprentices
  • The creeping nationalisation of the skills agenda, via interventions like T Levels
  • Qualifications reform and its controversies

Tune in to the live broadcast this Friday 27 May at 4.00pm, exclusively on FE News.

Available after in audio playback where you usually get your podcasts.

Access the show’s Spotify Playlist here.

The Skills World Live Radio Show is sponsored by OneFile and Pearson. Do get in touch with us if you’d like to appear on the programme or have ideas for debates and issues we should be covering.

Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Featured voices
SkillsWorldLive

