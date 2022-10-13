Applaud launches new features to help tackle overbearing workloads

Applaud, the leading employee experience platform, launches a series of new product features to further enhance its commitment to building first-class consumer-grade employee experiences (EX).

Named after the world-famous Lyceum Theatre in London, the launch is in response to employee productivity and engagement levels running low. Recent research suggests that just 21% of employees feel engaged at work, due to unbearable workloads and limited support.

New updates include:

Workbot for Slack -Interact with Applaud digital services directly within Slack to promote convenience and ease for employees. New features, which can all be accessed via Slack, include:

Sending important document notifications – Employees can receive important notifications, such as documents that need signing, instantly and directly to their Slack app.

– Employees can receive important notifications, such as documents that need signing, instantly and directly to their Slack app. Reminders and customisable notifications – Line managers and HR directors can now get notified via Slack for key dates, including work anniversaries, transfers, new hires and offboarding.

– Line managers and HR directors can now get notified via Slack for key dates, including work anniversaries, transfers, new hires and offboarding. Access to employee information – Line managers and HR directors can unlock employee profile information direct from Applaud.

– Line managers and HR directors can unlock employee profile information direct from Applaud. Access to quick knowledge articles – Employees can now use Slack to search knowledge articles in Applaud using keywords.

– Employees can now use Slack to search knowledge articles in Applaud using keywords. Automatic onboarding to Slack channels for new joiners – Employees can invite new joiners onto Slack channels automatically, starting effective communication instantly.

– Employees can invite new joiners onto Slack channels automatically, starting effective communication instantly. Simple access to help desks – Employees can raise help desk tickets on Slack, making it a simple process for users to get the right help when they need it.

With the Lyceum update, users can attract professionals with the right skills and experience, using Applaud’s new job board template. Users can also access extra support with the support bot template, Applaud’s new virtual assistant. The bot can interact with users and get them off the ground by quickly providing the answers they need to common questions.

Duncan Casemore, co-founder and CTO at Applaud comments,

“too many employees are bogged down with complicated HR systems that add hours of admin time on top of their already heavy workloads. HR teams need tools that can offer their employees seamless experiences that they rightly deserve. Our new Lyceum release is the added support HR teams need to keep all employees engaged, productive and most importantly happy.”

