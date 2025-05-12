Canterbury Christ Church University academic awarded awarded prestigious politics award for outstanding teaching

Dr Susan Kenyon, Principal Lecturer in Politics, has received a prestigious Political Studies Association (PSA) award in recognition of her advancement of teaching and learning in political studies.

For over 30 years, the PSA has been celebrating the very best of political studies and the outstanding accomplishments of their members through their Academic Prizes. At a recent ceremony Dr Kenyon was awarded the Vicky Randall Prize for outstanding professional contributions to advancing teaching and learning in political studies.

“Dr Kenyon demonstrated a considerable and commendable approach to treating students as individual learners and undertaking significant work to support students in their journey through higher education. Her focus is upon building a sense of belonging in the classroom and on diversifying teaching methods to suit a wide range of learners. Her innovations in teaching have supported students from their first steps in higher education through to preparing them for life after higher education through developing core employability skills.” PSA prize judges

Dr Kenyon has pioneered an innovative teaching approach for her political studies students that places a strong emphasis on fostering a sense of belonging among students. Recognising that students who feel they belong are more likely to engage meaningfully in their education and learning community, giving them a greater chance of success, Dr Kenyon has developed a unique pedagogical model inspired by the Conceive-Design-Implement-Operate (CDIO) framework, traditionally used in engineering education.

The CDIO model encourages students to engage actively in real-world problem-solving, ensuring that students not only acquire knowledge but also develop the skills and confidence to apply it in real-world settings. This innovative teaching method has helped to transform the curriculum and employability focus of political studies at the University. Each student studying on Dr Kenyon’s modules now identifies a unique policy problem, affecting them or their community. They work through the policy development process, culminating in an authentic, real-world assessment, designed in partnership with representatives from the UK civil service. Students have achieved a 100% first time pass rate, across five cohorts, with an average mark of 69%.

Dr Kenyon also curates personalised reading lists for each student, tailored to their specific problem. This individualised approach ensures that students have the resources they need to succeed. Additionally, students share their learning and discuss their policies and work in class, fostering a co-operative, peer-learning environment. This collaborative atmosphere builds a strong community, nurturing supportive peer relationships and enhancing students’ confidence as successful learners.

Dr Kenyon said:

“I am honoured to receive this award from the PSA. The award recognises my work and how I’ve adapted a way of teaching that is commonly used in engineering, to political studies. This has supported our students to experience the benefits of working on a real-world project, and the sense of community and belonging that comes from working in a team environment. So, a thank you must go to our students, for embracing different ways of learning and challenging me to continuously improve. I am fortunate to work with you!

“I am also incredibly grateful to my colleagues in the Politics and International Relations who have encouraged and supported me to explore and experiment with different methods of teaching. We are all passionate about providing an outstanding student experience and we work tirelessly, in partnership with our students, to design teaching and learning that meets their needs. This really is an award for the whole team.”

Professor Becky Huxley-Binns, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, added:

“We’re delighted to see the PSA recognise the amazing work of Dr Kenyon. We are committed to providing our students with a high-quality teaching and learning experience, within a welcoming and inclusive community. Her dedication and commitment to her students, ensuring their academic success and helping them to develop skills to support their future careers from day one, is a powerful reflection of our values and desire to empower our students to reach their full potential and make a meaningful impact upon our world.”