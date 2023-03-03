PSE CHAMPIONS HIGH ACHIEVING WOMEN DRIVING ITS COMMERCIAL GROWTH AND SUCCESS 

With over half of its workforce (54%) female, PSE Offline Marketing is marking International Women’s Day (8th March 2023) by recognising and celebrating the forward thinking women who are key to its success – leading and implementing its growth marketing strategy for clients and its own brand.

Spearheading roles in a variety of departments across the growth marketing business including HR, creative, brand and design, procurement and finance, operations, administration and client services, they have shared their thoughts on this important day and what it means to #EmbraceEquity – this year’s official theme for International Women’s Day.

Alex Lee, Client Success Manager at PSE said: “International Women’s day is about taking a moment to celebrate the accomplishments of all women. #EmbraceEquity means creating an even playing field. It means lifting up the people who need it the most, to make sure everyone gets a seat at the table should they have the ambition and desire to get there, not just those for whom the table is within easy reach.”

Beth Marston, Client Success Manager at PSE said: “IWD is a day to celebrate women and all the amazing things we do. But also, a chance to reflect and evaluate the changes that still need to be made. Equity recognises the differences between individuals and allocates the resources and opportunities to reach an ‘equal’ outcome. Everyone deserves the same outcome, but individual paths may just be a little different.”

Freya Davidson-Smith, Brand and Design Manager at PSE said: “This day is about celebrating the strength and achievements of women whilst raising awareness about gender equality and reigniting that important conversation. To me #EmbraceEquity in its simplest terms means inclusivity. Getting everyone involved in the conversation.”

Chairman, Phil Newton, commented: “Women should be celebrated every day – however, International Women’s Day gives us the perfect opportunity to highlight the incredible women that are instrumental in the operation of PSE and the marketing industry as a whole. The women we employ have a direct link to both the growth we had last year and the ambitious plans we have for the future. We learn so much from the expert women in our teams every single day and without you all, we really wouldn’t be the incredible growth marketing agency that we’re so proud to be!”

PSE has experienced a year of tremendous growth, with turnover increasing by 33% to over £7 million in the last 12 months, the size of the team doubling and more than 50 new client wins in the same time period. As a result, the growth marketing agency recently announced the launch of its new website and brand strategy as well as several key new appointments.

The family-run business, which has offices in Droitwich and Shoreditch, specialises in creatively connecting brands with individuals, working with brands such as Hello Fresh, Radley, The Football Association, QVC and Mr & Mrs Smith, to promote their business and increase enquiries and sales.

