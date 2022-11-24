Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

How can businesses help meet climate goals? Political and regulatory firm hosts post COP27 webinar

FE News Editor November 24, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

COP27 has just concluded in Sharm El-Sheikh.

While a landmark agreement to create a fund for loss and damage was hailed by campaigners, the text of the deal made no mention of phasing out fossil fuels – with key commitments on the reduction of greenhouse gases weakened, and 1.5C looking a more distant prospect than ever.

On Tuesday 29th November 2022, Hume Brophy, will host an expert briefing with Lord Stephen, Liberal Democrat Peer and Chief Executive of Flotation Energy, which helped build the world’s largest grid connected floating offshore windfarm, based in Scotland. He will be joined by Andy Williams, Director of Corporate Affairs and head Hume Brophy’s International Energy Practice.

The panellists – who both attended COP27 – will discuss the future of the energy mix and how we can drive investment to deliver a cleaner, greener, more independent approach to powering our future.

They will also provide crucial insight into how this will affect business communications in 2023.

The discussion will be chaired by Louise Stewart, Managing Director London at Hume Brophy, who spent more than twenty years in broadcasting – TV and radio – at the BBC. Attendees will be invited to ask questions directly to the panellists at the end of the briefing.

Lord Stephen, Chief Executive of Flotation Energy, said:

“Many expert studies suggest that in the future, deep-water wind will make up around 80% of the offshore renewables resource. In Europe, Australasia and the Americas, this will mean many hundreds of megawatts of new floating offshore wind projects. We are determined to do our part to change how we make electricity – and to tackle the challenge of climate change.”

Andy Williams, Director of Corporate Affairs at Hume Brophy said:

“COP27 provided an opportunity for the international community to work together to reduce emissions, enhance access to climate finance and scale-up adaptation efforts. Set against a difficult geopolitical backdrop, it is clear that no one government, industry, or indeed organisation can solve the world’s problem alone, but corporations have a key role to play.”

“Our webinar will discuss how businesses can accelerate the transition towards a green economy to help meet ambitious net-zero targets”.

Hume Brophy’s International Energy Practice has extensive experience advising clients on a range of policy and legislative issues affecting the production, licence to market and trading of energy in Europe and beyond.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership, Social impact
Published in: Work and leadership, Social impact
Topics:
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .