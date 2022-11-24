How can businesses help meet climate goals? Political and regulatory firm hosts post COP27 webinar

COP27 has just concluded in Sharm El-Sheikh.

While a landmark agreement to create a fund for loss and damage was hailed by campaigners, the text of the deal made no mention of phasing out fossil fuels – with key commitments on the reduction of greenhouse gases weakened, and 1.5C looking a more distant prospect than ever.

On Tuesday 29th November 2022, Hume Brophy, will host an expert briefing with Lord Stephen, Liberal Democrat Peer and Chief Executive of Flotation Energy, which helped build the world’s largest grid connected floating offshore windfarm, based in Scotland. He will be joined by Andy Williams, Director of Corporate Affairs and head Hume Brophy’s International Energy Practice.

The panellists – who both attended COP27 – will discuss the future of the energy mix and how we can drive investment to deliver a cleaner, greener, more independent approach to powering our future.

They will also provide crucial insight into how this will affect business communications in 2023.

The discussion will be chaired by Louise Stewart, Managing Director London at Hume Brophy, who spent more than twenty years in broadcasting – TV and radio – at the BBC. Attendees will be invited to ask questions directly to the panellists at the end of the briefing.

Lord Stephen, Chief Executive of Flotation Energy, said:

“Many expert studies suggest that in the future, deep-water wind will make up around 80% of the offshore renewables resource. In Europe, Australasia and the Americas, this will mean many hundreds of megawatts of new floating offshore wind projects. We are determined to do our part to change how we make electricity – and to tackle the challenge of climate change.”

Andy Williams, Director of Corporate Affairs at Hume Brophy said:

“COP27 provided an opportunity for the international community to work together to reduce emissions, enhance access to climate finance and scale-up adaptation efforts. Set against a difficult geopolitical backdrop, it is clear that no one government, industry, or indeed organisation can solve the world’s problem alone, but corporations have a key role to play.”

“Our webinar will discuss how businesses can accelerate the transition towards a green economy to help meet ambitious net-zero targets”.

Hume Brophy’s International Energy Practice has extensive experience advising clients on a range of policy and legislative issues affecting the production, licence to market and trading of energy in Europe and beyond.

Published in