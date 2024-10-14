How this Sunderland academic is helping train future doctors around the globe

An academic from the University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine is taking his expertise and passion for the medical education and training of doctors across the UK and beyond.

Dr Mark Shipley, Deputy Head of the School of Medicine, Undergraduate Programme Lead and Consultant Respiratory Physician at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, has been appointed as a GMC (General Medical Council) Associate.

The GMC works to protect patient safety and improve medical education and practice across the UK. They work with doctors, employers, educators, patients and other key stakeholders in the UK’s healthcare systems.

The work they do is set out by the Medical Act 1983 and it covers five areas – the medical register, standards for doctors, education and training, revalidation and addressing concerns.

Dr Shipley, alongside his University role, will work with the GMC’s Quality Assurance – Monitoring and Improvement (QAMI) team, which regulates all stages of medical and education training, to assure the delivery of new and existing medical education at universities throughout the UK and overseas.

He will bring expert input and help the GMC to make judgements about how organisations, that deliver medical education and training, meet GMC standards.

Dr Shipley said: “I am delighted to take on the role as a GMC Associate and I am excited to progress from quality control of the University of Sunderland Medical degree to Quality Assurance of national medical education.

“I am proud of the team of talented educators at University’s School of Medicine who have helped us achieve PMQ status and supported me in achieving this appointment.”

The School of Medicine was granted official status by the GMC in April this year in what marked a seminal moment for the institution.

The GMC agreed to add the University to the list of bodies able to award UK primary medical qualifications (PMQ).

The move is the culmination of years of hard work by staff and students following the first announcement that the University would be opening a medical school back in 2018.

Since then, the School, which welcomed its first medical students in September 2019, has been under the scrutiny of the GMC’s rigorous testing procedures, ensuring it reaches the highest standards.

Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of the University’s School of Medicine and Professor of General Practice and Primary Care at Sunderland, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Mark has been appointed as a GMC Associate.

“This is testament to Mark’s expertise in medical education, a key player in our recent success achieving our GMC Primary Medical Qualification status.

“This is a very significant national role where he will be part of a team holding medical schools across the UK and beyond to account for the quality of medical education in their programmes.

“His role will put in a very strong position with our further understanding of the requirements of the medical regulator including our future ambition for expansion.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing at the University of Sunderland, Professor Laura Stroud, added: “Mark will bring to the GMC role his significant experience and expertise in the development and quality processes needed to deliver the Medicine programme here at Sunderland. I am very pleased to add my congratulations and support.”