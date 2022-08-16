Morgan Philips Executive Search partners with Sommet Education to deliver new Executive Programs

Morgan Philips Executive Search has partnered with Sommet Education to support a new portfolio of executive programs offered at hospitality institutions Les Roches Global Hospitality Education and Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Participants on the Executive MBA in Global Hospitality Management by Les Roches Crans-Montana and Executive Master’s in Luxury Management & Guest Experience by Glion will benefit from personalised coaching from the leading executive search consultancy.

These nine to 12-month distance learning programs are divided into different modules, allowing participants to study without interrupting their career and balance fast-paced professional activity with in-depth learning.

Face-to-face presence is condensed, intensive, and aimed at broadening horizons through behind-the-scenes field visits to prestigious brands and innovative operators in state-of-the-art hospitality destinations in Switzerland, London, Spain and Dubai. The key objectives of these programs, which are for ambitious professionals eager to learn alongside a high-calibre, international peer group wanting to upskill and fast-track their career while on the job, include networking with experts and peers.

The Executive Programs are taught by the institutions’ faculty, senior industry professionals and acknowledged experts in their chosen fields. Packed with high-level business and management content, including finance, strategy and sustainability, the programs conclude with a hospitality business Capstone project that challenges participants to find actual solutions in a real-world context.

The sessions delivered by Morgan Philips will focus on personal and professional development, tackling the personal project and branding, thus enabling participants to take the next step in their career. They will also be fully personalised according to the expectations and professional ambition of each participant.

Perrine Dejoie, Talent Consulting Director for Morgan Philips Group, said: “Our program supports executive learners in their development awareness: a customised coaching approach that puts the learner at the centre of the service (listening, availability, understanding of needs, adaptability and project support) and makes them responsible for their development.

“As a basis for the coaching sessions, we offer ‘Agility’, an online and innovative personality questionnaire developed by Morgan Philips assessing the learner’s ability to develop and implement their full potential. It measures the three levers of agility: people, performance and growth. Then we provide three one-hour individual coaching sessions on targeted themes determined in agreement with the learner in order to develop their potential and help them in their professional development and achieve their career objectives in collaboration with the Program Directors and Career Department.”

“Morgan Philips provides a dedicated, multicultural team of senior coaches who, thanks to their extensive experiences, understand the challenges of the learners and their problems experienced during their careers.”

Charlotte Vitoux, Managing Director, Morgan Philips Group Switzerland, added: “Having an honest knowledge of yourself is now crucial if you want to lead, inspire, and have a real impact. Knowing how to deal with uncertainty, pressure and different types of human beings is a must.”

Published in