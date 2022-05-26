One in five workers plan to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee but most want to have a ‘relaxing’ bank holiday weekend

New research by HR software provider CIPHR has revealed how British workers are planning on spending their time off over the forthcoming four-day bank holiday weekend.

Based on a poll of more than 1,000 people last week, the results show that around one in five (21%) have made plans to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in some way over 2-5 June.

Visiting a local jubilee-themed event is the most popular activity for people to mark the special occasion (14%), while a further one in ten (11%) are planning on holding or attending a jubilee street party. Around the same number (10%) will be catching the action via televised coverage of official jubilee events, such as the Trooping the Colour parade, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and all-star Platinum Party at The Palace concert.

Of course, a large percentage of the population will still be working, or on-call, at least some of the time. According to CIPHR’s findings, around a third (31%) of adults in the UK do typically have to work over public bank holidays. So, the next ones are probably no exception.

Of those who have been given the day off as paid holiday, nearly a fifth (19% of women and 17% of men) admit that they are likely to spend at least an hour or more doing some unpaid overtime, such as checking or replying to emails. That figure rises to 32% for people working in senior management or leadership roles.

For most people though, the jubilee bank holiday is a great opportunity to rest, unwind and catch up with loved ones.

“However you’re planning on spending the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend, do try to make sure you factor in some down time. Research shows that taking a proper holiday, or break from work, if you can, is important for maintaining work-life balance and your health and wellbeing. It can help counter stress and burnout, and help you feel more energised and engaged. “So, next time you’re reaching for your phone to check your emails out-of-hours or while on holiday – think twice. Because it can probably wait, and everyone needs some time away to relax, take it easy, and disconnect properly from work.” David Richter, director of marketing at CIPHR

Here’s a run-down of the most popular bank holiday weekend plans, according to CIPHR’s poll:

Taking it easy / relaxing (35%) Meeting up with family (35%) Spending time with my partner / significant other (32%) Meeting up with friends (29%) Doing cleaning and household chores (26%) Online browsing and / or social media scrolling (25%) Going out for a meal or drinks (24%) Cooking / baking (22%) Binge-watching TV or films (21%) Spending time in nature / the great outdoors (20%) Catching up on sleep (20%) Keeping my kids busy / entertained (19%) Going shopping (18%) Exercising (18%) Gardening (16%) Walking the dog(s) (15%) Hosting a BBQ at home (14%) Going to a local jubilee event (14%) Doing life admin (14%) Having a picnic (13%)

CIPHR conducted an online survey of 1,006 employed UK adults between 18-21 May. Survey respondents were given a list of 40 activities and asked which ones they expect to spend at least two hours doing over the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend (Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022). The full results are available to view at https://www.ciphr.com/jubilee-survey.

