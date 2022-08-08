Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Reed.co.uk adds Recruit Genie as a new integrations partner to deliver a streamlined candidate application experience

FE News Editor August 8, 2022
Reed.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading jobs and careers sites, and Recruit Genie, a UK-based talent acquisition, vacancy management and onboarding platform, have partnered to deliver a seamless candidate application process and a more effective hiring process for businesses.

The aptly named ‘Direct Apply’ function is an integration that delivers a streamlined journey to candidates when applying to roles advertised on Reed.co.uk.

How does ‘Direct Apply’ work?

Candidates will complete their application on Reed.co.uk. Reed.co.uk then automatically sends their application, along with their CV and cover letter, to a clients’ Recruit Genie account. This means all documentation is secured in one place.

This integration enables companies to:

  • Capture every candidate
  • Track their hiring funnel
  • Find the right candidate faster
  • Experience less candidate ‘drop off’ during applications
  • Keep all applicants in one place

At a time when companies are facing recruitment challenges – in part, due to skills shortages and the ongoing cost of living crisis – it’s pertinent to deliver an efficient and enjoyable candidate application experience. Reed.co.uk’s integration with Recruit Genie is designed to deliver a more efficient and seamless process for both candidates searching for their next role and companies looking to hire.

Danny Leigh, Senior Customer Integrations Manager at Reed.co.uk, comments:

“This new integration with Recruit Genie is fantastic news for Reed.co.uk and our partner clients. We expect to see an increase in application rates for those companies involved with the integration, whilst also delivering the best possible experience for people applying to jobs on Reed.co.uk.”

Richard Tomlinson, Account Director at Recruit Genie, adds:

“Recruit Genie is absolutely delighted to have completed our integration with Reed.co.uk and we are extremely excited to offer all our clients the benefits of ‘Direct Apply’. This integration will allow our clients to post directly and instantly onto Reed.co.uk and then allow applicants to complete their full application without having to be redirected from Reed.co.uk.

“This process will maximise application numbers by making the application process seamless and minimise any risk of candidates not completing full applications. We are already seeing the benefits on application volumes with clients currently posting vacancies to Reed.co.uk and look forward to offering the solution to more accounts in the future. ”

Published in: Work and leadership
FE News Editor

