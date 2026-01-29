Study Reveals the UK’s most Googled Interview Questions

Job interviews can be daunting – especially if you’ve been caught out by a few tricky questions in the past. If you’ve ever searched online for tips on how to impress recruiters with the best answers, then you’re certainly not alone.

HR software provider Ciphr analysed Google data to find out the most searched for interview questions that thousands of job hunters are looking up every month, and provided answers for the most common queries.

There were over 756,000 searches for the term ‘interview questions’ in the UK last year. And that’s just counting the people asking Google questions about interview questions, not every query about interview questions and the recruitment process (that would be significantly higher).

The most popular questions reveal which interview topics appear to cause people the most difficulty. Top of their list of queries is around what questions to ask during (or at the end of) an interview, with about 17,520 average monthly searches. According to Ciphr’s HR expert, Claire Hawes, having a good selection of questions to hand helps show employers you’re genuinely interested in them and have taken the time to understand what the role really requires.

The next most searched for type of questions are for more general advice on common interview questions and how to answer them (with a combined 14,410 monthly searches).

According to Ciphr’s study, some of the trickiest job interview questions – based on the number of people Googling for help to answer them – are those that ask about their strengths or weaknesses (5,480 monthly searches), managing conflict or stress at work (4,070), and problem-solving or handling difficult situations (2,570).

The simple sounding, yet seemingly tough to answer, ‘tell us about yourself’ interview question is searched about 2,170 times a month. Interview questions about time management and organisation, and motivation, also have thousands of people turning to Google search for the answers (2,180 and 2,140 monthly searches respectively).

These types of questions are intentionally challenging, says Hawes, as they assess self-awareness and behaviour, soft skills, values and culture alignment. They help interviewers gain more insight into what makes someone tick and how to get the best out of them. She advises candidates to prepare evidence-based examples to draw from (using the STAR – Situation, Task, Action, Result – method can help to structure answers) and not to shy away from talking about the things they are great at.

The interview questions that people most want help answering are:

Questions to ask the interviewer (17,520 average monthly searches on Google) Questions about common interview questions (14,410) Questions about strengths or weaknesses (5,480) Questions about managing conflict or stress (4,070) Questions about problem-solving or handling difficult situations (2,570) Questions about behavioural or situational questions (2,210) Questions about time management and organisation (2,180) Informational questions, such as ‘tell us about yourself’ (2,170) Questions about motivation (2,140) Questions to assess company or culture fit (1,930)

For expert suggestions on how to answer some of the most common job interview questions, including ‘what questions to ask at the end of an interview?’, ‘what motivates you?’, ‘what is your weakness?’, and ‘where do you see yourself in 5 years?’,

Claire Hawes, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, says:

“People can get anxious about job interviews, but, with preparation and practice, the recruitment process usually gets easier as your career progresses. Especially when you’ve got more industry experience to talk about. And you’re more confident about your skills and capabilities.

“Each step up the career ladder can present different interview challenges. For example, most senior roles will require multiple rounds of interviews, possibly presentations, and lots of tough, in-depth questioning. Remember that it’s a two-way conversation. You’re interviewing them too, so do try to relax and enjoy it!

“To help you prepare effectively, start by thoroughly researching the company and role, including recent news and industry developments. This will help you understand more about who they are, their values and any challenges they might be facing.

“Practice talking about your achievements using specific examples. Following the STAR method can help keep your answers simple and easy to follow. Outline the Situation and the Task – why it mattered and what you were responsible for. Next, focus on your Actions, what you did and how you contributed (because interviews are all about telling your story). Then list the Result and, where possible, any measurable outcomes and impacts. Try to end with a quick takeaway about what you learned or maybe what you’d do differently.

“It’s also worth preparing some thoughtful questions to ask your interviewers, as this demonstrates genuine interest and helps you assess whether the role is right for you.

“Finally, don’t underestimate the practical stuff: plan your journey in advance (or if it’s online, check you have the correct meeting link and software, and that everything’s working to avoid any technical glitches), choose an appropriate interview outfit, and give yourself plenty of time to arrive (or log on) feeling calm and collected, and ready to impress.”