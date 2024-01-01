The Sheffield College’s Chief Executive named in New Year Honours 2024

The Sheffield College’s Chief Executive and Principal Angela Foulkes has been named in the New Year Honours List 2024.

Angela has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in recognition of her services to further education.

The honours system marks the achievements of those doing vital and extraordinary public service work across the country. The list of recipients is published by the Cabinet Office.

Angela said:

“I joined the college when it was facing some challenges. Working with staff, governors, students and other stakeholders, we have got the college back on track so that it is now a highly valued part of the social fabric of our wonderful city.

“This CBE is a recognition of our collective effort, the distance that we have travelled together and the hard work of hundreds of people. I am incredibly proud to have been awarded it.”

Angela has over 30 years’ experience in further education having worked at colleges in London, the South East, the North West and South Yorkshire.

During that time, Angela has held posts at all levels including Director of Skills and Employability, Assistant Principal Pastoral and Support, Vice Principal Students, Vice Principal Curriculum and Support and Group Director for Safeguarding and EDI.

Angela was appointed Chief Executive and Principal of The Sheffield College in 2018 after joining the organisation as Principal in 2017.

Under her stewardship, the college has gone from strength to strength achieving an Ofsted ‘good’ grading in 2023, being among the top UK employers for equality, diversity and inclusion, and winning awards for its work with employers.

Angela is a vocal champion for the sector, highlighting the vital role of colleges in their local communities, and plays an active role locally, regionally and nationally.

Angela is a board director at the Association of Colleges, Chair of the Sheffield Skills and Employability Board, Co-Chair of the South Yorkshire Skills Advisory Board, a Governor at Sheffield Hallam University, a member of The Sheffield UTC Academy Trust and a member of the South Yorkshire Combined Authority Business Advisory Board.

Angela is a member of the National Centre for Diversity’s National Patron Network whose goal is to help create culture change in UK workplaces.

The Sheffield College is ranked eighth in the National Centre for Diversity FREDIE Awards Top 100 Most Inclusive Workplaces 2023.

Pictured: Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal of The Sheffield College, has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours 2024.

