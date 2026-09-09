TMC Strategic Communications becomes CIM Company Affiliate Partner to strengthen marketing capability

The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and TMC Strategic Communications (TMC) have announced a formal partnership, which sees the Cheshire-based agency join CIM’s Company Affiliate Partnership Programme.

The partnership brings together CIM’s professional development expertise with TMC’s established commitment to Chartership and continuous learning, providing the agency with access to team-wide CIM membership, bespoke training programmes and preferential rates on development solutions. The collaboration supports the agency’s commitment to long-term marketing excellence, as they unlock access to a full spectrum of CIM resources at scale.

The agreement forms part of a broader development journey focused on building consistent marketing practices and upskilling employees across the agency. By joining the programme, TMC’s marketing team gains full CIM membership, unlocking access to professional development (CPD) tools, designatory letters, industry content, events, and mentoring.

Following the announcement, James Sutton (CFCIM), CIM’s Strategy and Commercial Director, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome TMC Strategic Communications as a Company Affiliate partner. Given their commitment to championing best practice and professional chartership, joining the CIM Company Affiliate Partnership Programme is a natural fit. We look forward to seeing their team flourish with access to our full suite of resources.

“As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, TMC clearly recognises the value of investing in its people to keep them ahead of the curve today while remaining relevant and adaptable for tomorrow. Having 75% of their marketers hold Chartered Marketer status is a powerful testament to their culture of continuous development.”

This achievement supports a new milestone for the 45-strong agency, which marks 20 years in business and focus on professional development across the TMC team. Spanning multiple disciplines and levels of seniority, TMC’s Chartered Marketers represent a significant concentration of independently recognised marketing expertise within a single agency.

Tim McCloud (CFCIM), Chief Executive Officer at TMC Strategic Communications and a Chartered Marketer for over a decade, said:

“The achievements of our marketing team in securing Chartered Marketer status are something we’re incredibly proud of. It reflects the importance we place on continuing professional development. Joining CIM’s Company Affiliate Partnership Programme was the logical next step.

“CIM sets an important benchmark for our profession. Throughout my own career as a Chartered Marketer, I’ve seen firsthand the value of continuous learning and have been proud to contribute to the conversation. At a time when marketers face an ever-growing range of short-form credentials, Chartered status provides a rigorous, independently recognised benchmark that requires professionals to maintain ongoing capability.”

Through the partnership, CIM and TMC will work together to strengthen marketing capability at an individual and organisational level by:

Delivering a range of training courses for individual staff

Running training sessions to drive consistency of methodology and approaches

Helping TMC Strategic Communications develop standardised best practice

Supporting TMC’s marketers to gain and retain Chartered Marketer status

Chartered Marketer status is the ultimate mark of marketing professionalism, based on integrity, capability and continuing professional development (CPD). For TMC, that ongoing requirement is central to the value of Chartership, reflecting a commitment to keeping knowledge and professional capability current throughout a marketer’s career.