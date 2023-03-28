Winningtemp announces partnership with CatalystOne Solutions to provide a seamless employee experience

AI-powered employee engagement platform Winningtemp partners with Human Capital Management software leader CatalystOne Solutions to provide a seamless employee experience

Swedish employee engagement platform, Winningtemp, today announces a strategic partnership with CatalystOne Solutions, one of the leading Scandinavian suppliers of HR-systems.

The new API will provide an integration between the two solutions, whereby CatalystOne and Winningtemp customers can automatically sync their employee and organisational information across the two platforms.

Thanks to the new partnership between CatalystOne and Winningtemp, customers of both companies can now easily collect valuable insights and feedback on the employee experience. Meaning that from the first week of joining an organization, employees will automatically receive Winningtemp surveys, allowing them to provide important feedback on their onboarding experience.

New customers of Winningtemp, who already have CatalystOne, will no longer need to manually set up new employees on both platforms, with the integration to their CatalystOne HR-system – and they will get a more integrated user experience, where their data flows across multiple systems.

The partnership marks the beginning of an even closer integration between the two systems, to enable a wider and more holistic view of HR data and insights into the organisation.

“We are really excited about this ground-breaking partnership with CatalystOne,” said Jacob Österberg, VP Corporate Development at Winningtemp.

“Data and analytics are becoming more and more essential to HR teams that want to offer the best experience possible to their employees. By combining the capabilities of Winningtemp and CatalystOne, our customers will have easier access to this data and will be able to action the insights more effectively. This partnership will play an important role in the continued growth of Winningtemp.”

“The partnership between Winningtemp and CatalystOne makes perfect sense and is in response to the continuing demands from our customers to reduce complexity in their HR data and analytics,” added Runar Holm, Partner Manager at CatalystOne.

“It will help save time and improve efficiencies for time-starved HR teams, by eliminating the need for multiple versions of the same data and hosting it all in one easy to navigate platform. There will be many benefits to our customers, and we are excited about the start of this new chapter with Winningtemp.”

Based on more than 600 scientific studies, Winningtemp’s AI combines detailed understanding of job satisfaction levels and turnover risk, with actionable insights to create a high-performing teams, which is increasingly important in organisations working remotely.

