myGwork’s WorkPride 2022 Returns on 20 June With An Action-Packed Five Day Conference to Promote LGBTQ+ Inclusion & Equality at Work For All

After a hugely successful event last year, attracting over 20,000 delegates from around the world, the LGBTQ+ professional networking platform myGwork returns with an action-packed WorkPride 2022, this summer. This year’s five-day conference, boasting around 70 events, is scheduled to take place between 20-24th June, with sessions delivered in English, as well as Spanish.

Each year, WorkPride welcomes thousands of virtual attendees from around the globe to network, share best practices and learn strategies to help create workspaces that are inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions. Once again, myGwork’s events featuring workshops/panels alongside a digital career fair, will include expansive and nuanced conversations about LGBTQ+ inclusion, mental and emotional wellbeing, allyship and career progression/business opportunities in the workplace, with global expert advice from public and private companies/organisations in practically every sector.

This year’s WorkPride will feature speakers from around the world offering great advice on on allyship (Monday 20 June), networks (Tuesday 21 June), careers (Wednesday 22 June), business (Thursday 23 June) and wellbeing (Friday 24 June); as well as tips on how to get ahead in sectors like tech, legal, finance and more. Additionally, myGwork’s virtual WorkPride conference includes diverse and ethnicity-specific panels to provide an opportunity to deep dive into different intersectional LGBTQ+ community needs and issues, covering disability, generational/age, race/culture (Latinx, South Asian, Black, etc), and more.

EY, the global professional services provider, is WorkPride’s headline event sponsor, for the third consecutive year. “EY’s LGBT+ community is a strong and vibrant part of our diverse global organisation, and a beacon for D&I teams overall. We are committed to fostering an environment where all are valued for their uniqueness and where everyone feels a sense of belonging at EY. This is why I’m delighted that EY Unity UK&I is once again the headline sponsor of WorkPride, promoting workplace equality and inclusion,” stated Hayley Vaughan, Talent Attraction & Acquisition at EY and Co-Chair of Unity, the LGBTQ+ Network at EY.

“We’re delighted to return with an action-packed WorkPride this year. Our diverse agenda provides a brilliant opportunity for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies and inclusive employers to network, share best practice and learn strategies that will help to create inclusive workspaces for all. It’s a must-attend event for every leader and manager who wants to learn more about the tremendous role that LGBTQ+ professionals play across all industries, and how to be a better ally to promote much-needed inclusion, and ultimately retain this valuable and vibrant talent,” stated myGwork Co-founders Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). “It’s also an ideal event for LGBTQ+ graduates and professionals looking for their next role to find out more about opportunities at inclusive companies attending the event.”

Finally, this must-attend five-day event is completely free for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, allies and anyone who believes in workplace equality. WorkPride 2022 will provide a unique opportunity to share best practice and mingle with thousands of like-minded – yet diverse – people across the globe on LGBTQ+ inclusion matters.

For more information on the WorkPride 2022 agenda or to sign up, check out the myGwork website here.

Published in